MSCI rejigs index constituents: Here are stocks that made the cut

In the semi-annual index review for the MSCI equity indexes, Britannia Industries, Petronet LNG and Vakrangee have been added to MSCI Global Standard Index, while Apollo Hospitals has been removed.

Apollo Hospitals declined nearly 4 percent and shares of Britannia Industries, Petronet LNG and Vakrangee gained 1-7 percent intraday Tuesday.

Another 30 additions and 10 deletions were made in the MSCI Global Smallcap Index.

The stocks that have been added include CDSL, Chambal Fertilisers, Cochin Shipyard, DCM Shriram, Deepak Fertilisers, Eris Lifescience, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Alkalies, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Himadri Chemicals, IDFC, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, Minda Industries, Nesco, Quess Corp, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Shankara Building Products, Suprajit Engineering, Techno Electric, Tejas Networks, Time Techno, Uflex, VIP Industries and Welspun Corp.

The exclusions include Adani Transmission, Future Retail, Indo Count, JB Chemicals, Kansai Nerolac, Kushal, L&T Finance, TVS Motor, Vakrangee and Videocon.

The said changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2017.

Posted by Rakesh Patil