Most Asian indexes advance after strong US data releases give Wall St a boost

Most Asian indexes made gains early on Thursday after positive U.S. data gave Wall Street a boost overnight as the dollar held onto overnight gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 percent, with gains seen across automakers and most tech stocks, as the dollar gained against the yen. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.12 percent in early trade.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.33 percent as the tail-end of reporting season approached. The information technology and heavily-weighted financials sub-indexes made moderate gains, while the energy sub-index recorded a 1.39 percent fall.

Malaysia markets are closed for a public holiday.

Revised second-quarter GDP showed the US economy grew 3 percent in that period, above the 2.6 percent figure previously calculated. Meanwhile, the private sector in the U.S. added 237,000 positions in August, above a Reuters forecast of 185,000. That was the fastest pace of private payrolls growth in five months.

Stocks stateside closed higher as investors digested the economic data, with tech stocks leading gains.

The positive data releases also gave the greenback a boost overnight. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six currencies, climbed as high as 92.946 overnight compared to levels around 92.3 the day before. The dollar index stood at 92.935 at 8:06 a.m. HK/SIN.

Against the Japanese currency, the dollar rose to its highest levels in around two weeks. The dollar last fetched 110.52 yen, compared to the 109 handle seen for most of the past fortnight.

The dollar held onto gains after the release of Japan July industrial production on Thursday. Industrial output slipped 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, Reuters reported. That was slightly higher than the fall of 0.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump said he didn't want to be "disappointed by Congress" on tax reforms during a speech on Wednesday. The president provided few details aside from outlining how cutting corporate and individual tax rates could lead to economic growth and job creation.

On the energy front, the largest oil refinery in the US started to shut down on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions arising from Tropical Storm Harvey. Around 24 percent of US refining capacity has now been shuttered, according to Reuters.

US gasoline futures continued climbing after settling 5.9 percent higher overnight. Gasoline futures traded 4.26 percent higher at $1.9650 a gallon. Brent crude slid 0.57 percent to trade at $50.57 a barrel and U.S. crude shed 0.28 percent to trade at $45.84.

In corporate news, Toshiba's attempt to sell its memory chip unit was back in the spotlight after Reuters reported Bain Capital had made a last-minute bid of around $18 billion. Apple and South Korea's SK Hynix are part of the consortium led by Bain, Reuters said. Toshiba has set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete an agreement for the sale of its memory business with another consortium involving Western Digital. Toshiba's stock was up 1.95 percent in early trade.

Market movers during the Asian trading day could include China's largest banks, which reported profits after the market close on Wednesday. Those names included Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China.

Here's the economic calendar for today (all times in HK/SIN):

9:00 a.m.: China August official manufacturing and services PMI9:00 a.m.: South Korea's Bank of Korea rates decision9:30 a.m.: Australia July private sector credit8:00 p.m.: India second-quarter GDP