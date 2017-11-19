Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 remained highly volatile during the week and witnessed sharp declines in the first three sessions of the week.

However, with a rebound in global equities coupled with positive sentiments after a rating upgrade of India by Moody's, the Nifty bounced back sharply to end the week almost flat.

On the data front, major additions among Call strikes were seen at 10400 and 10,500 for the November series last week. Closure of 10,400 strikes may fuel further upsides in coming sessions.

At the same time, both 10,200 and 10,300 strikes have major Put option concentration. Thus, we believe that the prevailing positive bias in the index may continue till it holds above 10,250.

Recent declines in both the Nifty and Nifty Bank were triggered by long liquidation. As fresh additions were seen along with the recovery, it seems like positive bias has been formed again in the index.

The volatility has subsided after making highs near 14.8 levels. We expect equities to trade positive till we do not see a fresh escalation of volatility near these levels

Sectorally, technology stocks have provided a significant cushion against sell-off seen in the BFSI and energy space. With the rupee starting to appreciate, renewed interest may be seen in the banking space once again.

Nifty Bank: Close above 26,000 likely to attract more buying in coming days

The index witnessed decent support near the sizeable Put base of 25,200 and remained firm above these levels throughout the week. However, a move above 25,500 was seen on the weekly expiry day.

Still, the index got the required steam when Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereignty bond outlook last Friday after which it moved towards the highest Call base of 26,000 and made new lifetime high levels well ahead of the Nifty

In this current leg of the rally, private sector banks continued to dominate whereas this time PSUs also supported the overall up move.

Stocks like SBI have started moving up from the support level of 310, which is likely to trigger broad-based buying in the PSU pack.

As the highest call base is placed at 26,000, we feel a close above this levels would attract more buying whereas on downside, put option writers of 25,600 and 25,700 are likely to provide a cushion in case of any major selling.

The current price ratio (Nifty Bank/Nifty) has moved to 2.50 levels from 2.44 levels. We feel the outperformance in banking stocks is likely to continue, which is further going to take the ratio higher towards 2.55 levels.

India rating upgrades to trigger FII inflows, EM risk-off triggers selling during week:

Volatility greeted across asset classes at the start of the week as US bond yields tracked crude higher. As the week progressed there was a weakness in credit markets as well (with US high yield market falling to the lowest level since August).

This triggered a round of profit taking in global equity markets as well. The MSCI EM index fell 2.5 percent in the first three sessions of the week. However, strong data from the US and weaker crude prices pushed reversal back in the last two trading sessions of the week.

Optical illusion of FII inflows continued during the week in India. This week, we had seen over USD 600 million inflow but it has Bharti Infratel block if one excludes that then there is in the outflow of over UD 100 million.

Other EMs also saw outflows and economies of Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan saw outflows of almost USD 200 million dollars.

A look at FIIs’ action in F&O segment suggests some bearish bets put in place by them. In the index future and stock future segment, they created short of over USD 500 million each.

At the same time, in the index options segment, there was buying of over USD 284 million (hedging). Global risk sentiment seemed to stabilise and is moving towards risk-on mode. This bodes well for an up move in EMs as well.

India, in particular, could grab the limelight, as the Moody’s, rating agency, upgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 on November 17. This is likely to lift sentiments not only on FPIs but also catalyze FDI flows in the longer term.

Considering that FIIs have had limited participation in India equities from the start of August, buying figures from them is not ruled out.