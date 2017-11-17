Moody’s India upgrade among top 4 factors fueling D-Street rally; Sensex up 400 points

Moneycontrol

Bulls regained their hold on D-Street on Friday after Moody’s rating in a surprise move upgraded India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive after a long gap of 13 years.

The last time the Moody’s global rating agency revised the rating was when the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, said a report.

Reacting to the news, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points while the Nifty50 is back above 10,300. The rally was led by banks, metals, realty, energy, consumer durables, and oil & gas stocks.

Top S&P BSE Sensex includes names like ICICI Bank which rose 2.7 percent, followed by Tata Steel which rallied 2.6 percent, and SBI rose 2.3 percent in morning trade.

Here is a list of top four factors which are fuelling a rally on D-Street:

Moody’s upgrades India

It is a big day for investors in terms of the money they can make and the government which put in plenty of efforts to make this possible. It will be positive for equity markets, bonds as well as currency.

The continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential, says rating agency Moody's Investors Service, which just upgraded India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3.

Moody’s changed the outlook on India’s rating to stable from positive adding that the reform program will complement the existing shock-absorbance capacity provided by the country’s strong growth potential and improving global competitiveness.

"The upgrade comes as a pleasant positive surprise. This should lead to some respite for the bond markets and should also strengthen the rupee in the short term," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"Over the long term, it’s a great advantage since it leads to an overall reduction in the cost of funds and interest savings for the government," he said.

Short Covering

The Nifty saw a huge pullback rally on Thursday after three straight days of decline. There are plenty of shorts in the system which could get covered after Moody’s upgraded India rating. This will force many to cover their positions.

FIIs bought a decent amount of both call and put options of the indices on Thursday. On the other hand, FIIs are continuously shorting index futures from last few sessions and as a result, the ‘Long Short Ratio’ has fallen from 70.40% from the start of the series to 49%.

“Fall in the ‘Long Short Ratio’ indicates that they are holding more of short positions in index futures than longs. In last four occurrences, when FIIs positions were neutral (equal longs and shorts) or short heavy, Nifty rallied after that by more than 350 points on the back of short covering,” Jay Purohit, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Centrum Broking Limited

“Thus, it would be vigilant to see whether short covering starts in coming 2-3 sessions or we are heading towards a deep correction. If the short covering starts, we won’t be surprised to see 10500 mark on Nifty in coming days,” he said.

Stable Earnings with no major negative surprise

Analysts’ were not anticipating an outperformance in the September quarter but the Street will be relieved that there were no negative surprises which fuelled bullish sentiment.

“The 2QFY18 earnings season was notable in that it concluded without any disruption, despite being the first quarter post GST implementation. The quarter exhibited improving internals in the broader earnings mix, with more hits than misses,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

“Re-stocking post GST rollout, retention of input tax credits and the early onset of the festive season this year compared to CY16 supported a few B2C sectors, while many corporates sounded optimistic about rural consumption revival, going ahead,” it said.

The Nifty earnings grew in double-digits for the first time in six quarters. For Nifty (Ex-OMCs), earnings growth of 10.5% was the highest in 13 quarters.

Technical Factors

The Nifty50 broke above its crucial resistance level of 10,300 while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points. The Nifty index is trading well above its crucial short-term moving averages which is a bullish sign.

The bulls went on a rampage in the morning trade on Thursday but no technical analyst were anticipating an upgrade in the very next session. The index witnessed a breakout and is all set to take out its all-time high placed near 10490.

The Nifty index negated its formation of lower highs – lower lows and gave a reversal after seven trading sessions on Thursday. Formation of a bullish candle in the previous trading session suggested that a short-term bottom process is in place.

“Moody’s India upgrade is extremely positive, and set up the floor for 11,000 on the Nifty and then the journey towards 12,000 in the medium term,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com told Moenycontrol.

“With rating upgrade and earning uptake in 1-2 quarters, GST benefits kicking in, the Indian economy has all it takes for the up move,” he said.