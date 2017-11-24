Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! top sectors which could produce multibaggers

The Indian market has always managed to climb the wall of worries every single time in the year 2017 and hit record highs. Three factors are driving rally on D-Street i.e. Modi-Moody’s- Money, despite rich valuations.

“Among the EM space, India market is called the most expensive market but at the same time if we look at the setup on the charts you want to believe that there is more upside because the index is creating support at every small correction,” Gautam Shah of JM Financial told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

“I think 3M’s are responsible for markets to be at this level which is Modi-Moody’s-Money are going to be responsible for markets to touch greater highs maybe towards levels closer to 11,000 on the Nifty50,” he said.

Indian market seems to be consolidating in a narrow range throughout this week but the good part is that it is making greater highs every single day which is a good sign for investors.

Moody’s big upgrade last week gave a big push to sentiments and domestic liquidity is still strong. Most analysts’ are not factoring negative surprise from the outcome of state election results in December which should fuel further rally on D-Street.

It looks everything is going right for the bulls, but are there any sectors which could churn out multibaggers in the next 1-2 years? Well, analysts advise investors to focus on themes which are related to the economy, financial and global commodities.

“There are plenty of leadership in the market. Oil & gas stocks have taken leadership, along with capital goods, technology, and metals. Infrastructure, realty, and textiles are some sectors which could emerge as a dark horse and I see many of these sectors doubling in value and many stocks under the theme could turn into a multibagger,” said Shah.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Modi government is making sure that there are no lose ends. Right from Bharatmala Project to PSU bank recapitalization and the recent amendment to bankruptcy code -- everything is aimed to fuel growth and push earnings for India Inc.

The Bharatmala project cleared by the Cabinet is seen as a major infrastructure push by the government. The project aims to bring 80 percent of the road freight to national highways and make road transportation more efficient.

“We are positive on few themes like infrastructure, logistics (As it gets infra status) space, water treatment space, Financialisation & financial inclusion,” Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan told Moneycontrol.

“We are particularly positive on infrastructure theme, which is likely to get a boost on account of government spending and also because of the low-interest regime. Companies would be able to refinance debt at lower rates, translating into high profits,” he said.

“The Bharatmala project cleared by the Cabinet could benefit companies like Sadbhav Engineering, Gayatri project; IRB Infra etc stand to benefit the most,” he said.

Jani further added that logistics companies will benefit on account of infra status, strong growth in e-commerce and implementation of GST likely to aid in the growth of logistics companies like GDL, Snowman Logistics etc.

Global Investment Bank: UBS, CLSA

UBS remains Overweight (OW) on auto parts and two-wheelers (2Ws) such as Eicher Motors. It is also positive on retail private banks, SOE banks and NBFCs (ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance preferred picks).

In the consumer staples UBS prefers Marico, and in the IT services, TCS is preferred bet. In the property or real estate sector, UBS prefer Prestige Estates Projects, and in the telecom space, the global investment bank prefers Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel.

UBS added oil & gas to their OW sectors and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to their Most Preferred list. The global investment bank is Underweight (UW) on Small and Midcaps (SMID), but prefer bottom-up ideas, including Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Voltas.

CLSA in a strategy note said that worst is over for corporate earnings. The research house said investors like government's pro-growth stance in public sector banks’ recapitalisation plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore and are positive on mild fiscal relaxation through tax cuts.

CLSA said benefits of GST are moderately visible through early signs but improvements in capital expenditure activity are not expected just as yet.