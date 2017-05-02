App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 02, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mkt to consolidate and then rise again; time to buy if Nifty goes to 9250-9260: Pros

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com believes index is still moving sideways and may need the help of a global rally or Reliance to start a fresh rally.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

The market on the first day of the new May series consolidated. However, Nifty managed to close above 9300. Banks underperformed but midcaps hit new highs.

According to Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Nifty for the last few weeks, after consolidating for few days, it inches up and newer stocks and themes keep making newer highs barring IT, which did not participate in this rally. He says, market looks slightly heavy but if Nifty were to pass 9360 then the range may shift on the upside by 150-200 points and consolidation will happen.

Stocks, which are breaking and making new highs are showing strength so one need not worry about their valuations. These stocks should be focus area of traders, says Thakkar.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with a gap-up of more than 100 points after two-day profit booking and a long weekend but erased early gains to trade in a tight range for the rest of the session.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com believes index is still moving sideways and may need the help of a global rally or Reliance to start a fresh rally.

However, each time Nifty gets closer to 9250-9260, it would be good time to buy. Similarly, on Bank Nifty 22,200 should be good level to buy, he adds.

In the same interview, they along with Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL, Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal Asset Management and Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind.in spoke about the impact of RERA on real estate sector, stocks related to the sector and housing finance companies.

For entire discussion, watch video

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.