Mkt to consolidate and then rise again; time to buy if Nifty goes to 9250-9260: Pros

The market on the first day of the new May series consolidated. However, Nifty managed to close above 9300. Banks underperformed but midcaps hit new highs.

According to Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Nifty for the last few weeks, after consolidating for few days, it inches up and newer stocks and themes keep making newer highs barring IT, which did not participate in this rally. He says, market looks slightly heavy but if Nifty were to pass 9360 then the range may shift on the upside by 150-200 points and consolidation will happen.

Stocks, which are breaking and making new highs are showing strength so one need not worry about their valuations. These stocks should be focus area of traders, says Thakkar.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with a gap-up of more than 100 points after two-day profit booking and a long weekend but erased early gains to trade in a tight range for the rest of the session.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com believes index is still moving sideways and may need the help of a global rally or Reliance to start a fresh rally.

However, each time Nifty gets closer to 9250-9260, it would be good time to buy. Similarly, on Bank Nifty 22,200 should be good level to buy, he adds.

In the same interview, they along with Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL, Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal Asset Management and Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind.in spoke about the impact of RERA on real estate sector, stocks related to the sector and housing finance companies.