Midcaps likely to witness Rs 19,000 cr inflows; top 10 stocks on CLSA buy list

Midcap stocks, which have been a marked outperformer not just in the year 2017, but for the last 5 years, could witness flows to the tune of Rs 19000 crore as per recent SEBI discussion paper, CLSA said in a report.

A recent SEBI discussion paper proposes to impose several conditions on domestic equity mutual fund houses and schemes. The global investment bank analysed the portfolios of 90 percent (by value) of the domestic equity funds to assess the impact.

“The conditions imposed by the market regulator will likely lead to Rs190bn (Rs19,000 crore) of buying in midcap (mkt cap US$1.4bn-4.4bn) stocks at the cost of large caps and small caps over the next three months,” said the CLSA note.

The actual impact may vary depending upon how the mutual fund houses effect the scheme mergers to comply with the norms. CLSA preferred mid-caps stocks picks include names like Godrej Properties, Crompton Consumer, Astral Poly, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Arvind.

Other stocks in this bracket where CLSA has a BUY rating include companies like GSK Consumer, Torrent Pharma, Oberoi Realty, AB Fashions and Varun Beverages.

SEBI has provided definitions of large, mid and small cap stocks as below.

Large Cap: 1st-100th company in terms of full market capMid Cap: 101st-250th company in terms of full market cap

Small Cap: 251st company onwards in terms of full market cap

AMFI will update the list of stocks in largecap, midcap and smallcap half-yearly in June and December. The list will be provided five days before the end of the six-month period and funds will have a month time to realign their portfolios.

According to the SEBI circular, funds benchmarked to midcap indices should have 65 percent of their assets in midcaps. But, from a total asset under management (AUM) perspective of Rs717bn (27 schemes), only one fund had 65 percent allocation to mid-caps.

As per CLSA analysis, Rs193bn or Rs19,300 crore of buying in midcaps would be required to reach the 65 percent lower limit. Most of the largecap schemes (Rs1.46tn), which need to reach 80 percent minimum investment in top 100 stocks, are already compliant and only Rs35bn of additional buying would be needed; this could be funded by selling mid or smallcaps.

Among the small-cap funds (Rs272bn AUM), just Rs18bn of buying of smallcaps would be required. The actual net buying would be a function of how the fund houses reclassify the funds or effect mergers of various schemes in order to comply with the SEBI regulation of one scheme per category for a fund house.

A further analysis conducted by CLSA suggested that 44 percent of the pure equity AUM which comprise large, mid and smallcap funds would be impacted by the change.