Max Financial weaker by 13% on possible delay in merger with HDFC Life

Moneycontrol News

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi returned the HDFC-Max Life merger proposal back to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India without giving any opinion. The insurance regulator had sought AG's opinion for legal validity of the proposal.

“An alternate structure can be taken up if AG has sent the HDFC-Max Life merger proposal back to IRDA”, Keki Mistry of HDFC told CNBC-TV18.

However, the stock later recovered when Analjit Singh of Max India said that the merger was still under process. He reiterated that IRDA was in favour of the merger and had just sought an opinion on the merger structure.

“(The development is) negative as this will delay the merger which may also be a dampener for markets. Earlier, HDFC Life and Max Life had proposed a merger where in the first leg Max Financial Services, a holding company, was to be merged with Max Life. That was to be followed by a demerger of the life insurance business, which would subsequently be merged with HDFC Life,” brokerage house Sharekhan said in a report.

The insurance regulator will now take the final call on the matter.

At 14:22 hrs, Max Financial Services was quoting at Rs 562.20, down Rs 59.15, or 9.52 percent on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 616.00 and an intraday low of Rs 541.00.

Case File:

Max Life and HDFC Life had sought an in-principle approval from IRDAI for the merger on September 21, 2016. The insurance regulator had then referred the proposal to the Law Ministry and the Attorney General as they felt that the scheme of arrangement was not in compliance with the Section 35 of the Insurance Act.

In June 2016, Max Financial Services and HDFC had received a board approval for the merger of their life insurance businesses, Max Life and HDFC Life, respectively.