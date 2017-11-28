App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 28, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Slow day for markets but midcaps shine

BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing and Zee Entertainment gained the most, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Aurobindo Pharma were the top losers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks ended the session on a negative note, with the Sensex closing more than 100 points lower.

The 30-share Sensex closed 105.85 points lower at 33,618.59, while the Nifty ended 29.20 points lower at 10,370.30. The market breadth was narrow as 1,367 shares advanced against a decline of 1,344 shares, while 158 shares were unchanged.

BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing and Zee Entertainment gained the most, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Aurobindo Pharma were the top losers.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anchal Pathak on what transpired in trade today.

tags #Market Edge

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.