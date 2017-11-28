Markets@Moneycontrol: Slow day for markets but midcaps shine

Equity benchmarks ended the session on a negative note, with the Sensex closing more than 100 points lower.

The 30-share Sensex closed 105.85 points lower at 33,618.59, while the Nifty ended 29.20 points lower at 10,370.30. The market breadth was narrow as 1,367 shares advanced against a decline of 1,344 shares, while 158 shares were unchanged.

BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing and Zee Entertainment gained the most, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Aurobindo Pharma were the top losers.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anchal Pathak on what transpired in trade today.