Nov 22, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets remain rangebound while midcaps underperform

Adani Ports, BHEL, and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers, while DRL, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance lost the most.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Frontline indices ended the session on a positive note, but the Nifty closed below 10,350.

The Sensex was up 83.20 points at 33561.55, while the Nifty was up 15.40 points at 10342.30. The market breadth was negative as 1304 shares advanced against a decline of 1,386 shares, while 167 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, BHEL, and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers, while DRL, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance lost the most.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anchal Pathak on what transpired in trade today.

