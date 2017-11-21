Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices up for 4th staright session, Pharma star performer

The market extended gains for fourth consecutive session but ended off day's high on Tuesday. The upside was supported by positive global cues but rising crude oil prices capped gains in late trade.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys and pharma stocks helped the Nifty end above 10,300 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 118.45 points at 33,478.35 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 28.10 points at 10,326.90.

Overall the market has been rangebound and the same is expected to continue till next triggers which would be RBI policy and Gujarat assembly elections next month, experts feel.

Pharma sector was the star performer today as Nifty Pharma index gained 2.2 percent after Dr Reddy's Labs has received an establishment inspection report from the US FDA for its formulation manufacturing facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam but the health regulator has not closed the inspection.

Dr Reddy's Labs shares rallied 5 percent and the upside spilled over to other healthcare stocks. Sun Pharma was up 4 percent while Lupin and Cipla gained 1-2 percent.

Tech Mahindra was up 3.6 percent as company expects to outgrow Nasscom's industry growth projection and may touch USD 5 billion mark in revenues during the current fiscal.

Reliance Industries gained 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised target price of the stock to Rs 1,205, implying potential upside of 25 percent. The company today raised USD 800 million by selling 10-year bonds - the first offering since Moody's raised India's sovereign rating.

Bharti Airtel advanced 2 percent as the country's largest telecom operator has added 31 lakh mobile users in October, higher by 210 percent compared with 10 lakh users addition in previous month, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

