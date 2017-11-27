App
Nov 27, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: After a choppy day, markets bounce back in late trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 45.20 points to 33,724.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.80 points at 10,399.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks managed to extend uptrend for the eighth consecutive session Monday, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,400 level intraday led by late rebound in banking & financials. The market opened lower after the S&P reaffirmed India rating and weak Asian cues, but recouped losses in last hour of trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 45.20 points to 33,724.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.80 points at 10,399.50.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap rising half a percent to end at record closing high. The market breadth was positive as about three shares advanced for every two shares declining on the BSE.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anchal Pathak on what transpired in trade today.

