Markets@Moneycontrol: After a choppy day, markets bounce back in late trade

Equity benchmarks managed to extend uptrend for the eighth consecutive session Monday, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,400 level intraday led by late rebound in banking & financials. The market opened lower after the S&P reaffirmed India rating and weak Asian cues, but recouped losses in last hour of trade.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 45.20 points to 33,724.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.80 points at 10,399.50.
The broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap rising half a percent to end at record closing high. The market breadth was positive as about three shares advanced for every two shares declining on the BSE.