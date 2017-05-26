Markets under Modi: A paradise for stock pickers?

Moneycontrol Research

Three years of the Narendra Modi government have created heroes out of the erstwhile ordinary at a pace not seen in recent times. While the headline NIFTY50 Index generated a modest absolute return of 34 percent and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 percent, the broader market saw a near transformation with stocks from the mid and small cap space re-rating themselves. While a part of this rally could be attributed to robust fundamentals, a large part of it was also due to the strong interest of domestic money that was pouring into Indian equities – an emerging trend, which happens to be one of the big takeaways of the Modi era until now.

The BSE500 index outperformed Nifty with an absolute return of 42.7 percent and a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) return of 12.6 percent during the past three years. While at first glance, the performance looks pedestrian, it masks the super outperformers that turned paupers to kings over this period.

In terms of numbers, there were numerous companies that underperformed the index - 213 to be precise (constituting nearly 50 percent of the BSE500 market cap). In fact, close to 84 stocks (11 percent share of the total market cap) delivered negative return.

However, in every game, the winner is remembered and so is the case with an index. There were nearly 287 companies that outperformed the benchmark return. This category includes 22 companies that turned out to be mega-multibaggers (with returns exceeding 500 percent). However, since their share in the total market cap of BSE500 was miniscule at 1.71 percent, the headline index return didn't reflect such changes.

Companies such as Caplin Point Laboratories, Indo Count Industries, Minda Industries, Avanti Feeds, and 8K Miles Software Services were amongst the phenomenal performers.

Consider this – Rs 1 lakh invested in any of these five stocks would have returned you Rs 11 lakhs or more today. This didn’t happen in a casino, but in the markets on the back of fundamental merits of some companies.

So, what was common to a pharmaceutical company, a textile manufacturer, an auto ancillary supplier, a sea food manufacturer and an internet company?

Besides being super multibaggers, they have had one key theme in common – steady double-digit growth in sales, operating profits, and net earnings year after year in the period of reference. Such quality and consistency were more than rewarded with a re-rating of multiples.

So the big lesson learnt from the winners is that they are sector agnostic, purely on the merit of each and every business. So, alpha managers will always have the last laugh and Indian markets are likely to reward bottom up stock pickers better than any strategist or algorithmic traders.

Exhibit 1 – Price returns delivered by the top five companies

However, the markets will remember Modi not for the above mentioned multibaggers, but because of a more subtle change – the pattern of the flows. It is worth noting that since the beginning of the Modi era till date, the total inflows from FIIs (foreign institutional investors) marginally exceeded domestic inflows primarily on account of substantially higher flows from the former in FY15. However, in FY16, FIIs were net sellers whereas DIIs continued to support the markets. In FY17 and FY18 so far, the flows from domestic institutions have been more than those from their foreign counterparts.

Since 2003, while markets had a stellar bull-run, there was a considerable degree of dependence on FII flows. This category of investors usually follow a top down approach to investing and their huge flows tend to disproportionately impact the top 100 companies listed at the bourses. With a matching interest from domestic investors, gaining pace post demonetization, the broader market has come of age.

There were close to 17 companies that generated above 500 percent but below 1000 percent return. Here again, the list had myriad sector participation from textiles to financials, automobile, auto ancillary, construction, chemicals etc., thereby once again underscoring the thesis that markets rewarded bottom-up stock pickers.

Proponents of passive investment strategy may have savoured success in various global markets, but in India, active managers are more likely to outperform passive funds by quite a margin.

Exhibit 2 – Stocks with returns in the range of 500-1000 percent

There were a 160 companies from the index that outperformed the index, but returned short of 500 percent.

A look at such companies suggests that a few sectors emerged as winners. Notable amongst them were non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that benefited from a decline in wholesale funding rates and several rural reforms aimed at improving rural prosperity. Housing finance, although a pet theme, didn’t witness a similar outperformance.

Most of the midcap pharma stocks rewarded the investors handsomely, quite in contrast to their large-cap counterparts.

There were no noteworthy winners in the consumer sector, barring Britannia Industries (return of 335 percent) and Kwality (return of 302 percent).

Expectations of capex recovery had a positive rub-off effect on companies like ISGEC Heavy Engineering (return of 313 percent) and JK Cement (return of 241 percent). Some of the differentiated smaller IT companies like Take Solutions (return of 243 percent) and Sonata Software (return of 232 percent) caught the fancy of investors, too.

Another sector that deserves a mention was chemicals, which came from nowhere to hog the limelight and produced a number of multibaggers. A few smaller size public sector banks, apart from some private sector ones also put up a reasonably decent show.

Exhibit 3 – Number of stocks across some of the key sectors with returns in the 42-500 percent range

No prizes for guessing the companies that lost out. Companies with greater international exposure dominated the list with the former favorites – IT and pharma experiencing a big de-rating.

Weighed down by asset quality issues, a large chunk of weak banks saw investors losing interest in them. Investors didn't repose their faith in sectors dependent on capex in general, particularly private capex due to concerns about an uncertain future. Barring a handful of leaders, stocks from construction, power, and capital goods languished. Real estate, too, didn’t find any favours during its transition from an opaque to a more transparent space.

Exhibit 4 – The major underperforming sectors

This brings us to our final takeaway that while bottom-up stock-pickers stand a good chance of being rewarded, the true winners are produced when a thorough top-down macro analysis approach is supported by a sharp bottom-up research.