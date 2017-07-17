App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 17, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Markets at new highs on capital inflows, earnings optimism

Asian shares ruled firm, picking up cues from stronger than expected growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will tread with care in tightening its policy, given lacklustre economic data, which led to a record close in the US on Friday.

Markets at new highs on capital inflows, earnings optimism

The Sensex and the Nifty today made the most of the momentum and registered new all-time peaks at 32,074 and 9,916, respectively, building on optimism about corporate earnings.

Asian shares ruled firm, picking up cues from stronger than expected growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will tread with care in tightening its policy, given lacklustre economic data, which led to a record close in the US on Friday.

Investors were optimistic that blue-chip companies might post encouraging first quarter numbers in coming days. On top of it, monsoon progress so far has been above-normal.

The 30-share Sensex jumped further to set a life-time high of 32,131.92, before ending up 54.03 points, or 0.17 per cent, at a new record 32,074.38. It broke its previous life high of 32,037.38, hit on July 13. The gauge has lost 16.63 points on Friday.

The Nifty stayed touched a new peak of 9,928.20 intra- day, breaking the earlier record of 9,913.30 touched on Friday.

The 50-share index ended above the 9,900 level for the first time by surging 29.60 points, or 0.30 per cent, at new peak of 9,915.95, surpassing its previous closing high of 9,891.70 hit on July 13. Stocks of Wipro emerged as the top gainer among Sensex stocks, rising 3.12 per cent ahead of its board meeting to discuss buyback of shares.

tags #BSE #earnings #Market news #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.