Market Week Ahead: These 10 factors to keep investors busy next week

Moneycontrol News

Consolidation seen in the last three consecutive weeks after a 18 percent rally (without deep correction) in current calendar year indicated that the market has fully priced in all positives -- expected economy & earnings growth, NPA resolution, likely normal monsoon, expected Fed rate hikes. It also, to some extent, knew that Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation from July 1 will have some impact on India Inc earnings.

Hence, the market will closely watch the impact of GST on overall economy and earnings. But for the time being, there is no trigger that can drive the market on either side. The market sees June quarter earnings as that will begin next month as the next trigger.

In the passing week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 0.26 percent at 31,138.21 while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 0.14 percent to 9,574.95. However, the BSE Midcap index plunged 1.51 percent and smallcap slipped 1.82 percent.

Experts expect the market to correct in the near-term, which may be a healthy correction but not a deep one. A sharp fall is possible only if monsoon disappoints, earnings and economy growth delay or any global events hit, according to them. Volatility is likely in the coming truncated week due to expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, they feel.

The market will remain shut on Monday for Ramzan Id holiday.

"This corrective move will continue and fall below 9550," Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities said.

He advises traders to reduce long positions and keep the leveraged trades hedged.

Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu of Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments said a lack of big trigger in the coming week is likely to keep Nifty hovering in the range of 9485-9700.

Benchmark indices are likely to dance to the tune of GST preparedness as well as monsoon. Hence, he expects the market to remain below 9700 until the GST doesn’t turn reality.

"We believe that every correction/consolidation at this juncture should be considered as a healthy buying opportunity as we remain optimistic on Indian equities over the medium to long-term horizon," Hitesh Agrawal, EVP & Head, Retail Research, Religare Securities said.

Here are 10 factors that may chart market direction in the coming week:-

GST

India Inc is expected to get rid of paying multiple taxes soon as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently announced that GST - one nation one tax regime - will get implemented from the midnight of June 30, so that it should be effective as per the deadline (July 1) set by the GST Council.

Everyone on the Street knows that every change in the system will have some repercussion, so the GST will also hit earnings as well as economy in short-term but it has huge long term benefits, said experts who will closely watch its impact to analyse and calculate earnings & economic growth estimates for years ahead.

According to experts, the impact on automobile, transportation, pharma and FMCG sectors may be positive but it could be negative for textiles industry and services like technology, telecom, banking, insurance etc.

Monsoon

Weather forecast agencies expect the monsoon in July and August to be far better than June. So far it has been at around the normal level but it will progress gradually and cover the entire country in the next few days.

With monsoon rains expected to be normal this year, the government is targeting yet another bumper foodgrain and horticulture production in the new crop year 2017-18.

DS Pai, Director-Long Range Forecast at India Meteorological Department expects to see fast progress in monsoon in the northern part of the country after June 26. "Overall, we are close to normal or above normal monsoon," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Modi-US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to boost bilateral ties. The highlight of his four-day visit will be the meeting with US President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump could see discussions on the H-1B visa programme and talks could yield a "win-win formula" for both the sides. We could also see discussions on government's decision to cap prices of heart stents and other life-saving drugs to make them more affordable," Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online said.

The White House has said that there were no specific plans to raise the contentious H-1B visa issue during US President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the issue was under review and there have been no changes in the existing policy.

F&O Expiry

All futures and options contracts for the month of June will expire on June 29 and traders as well as investors will roll over their positions in July. Hence, experts expect some volatility in the coming week.

Combined open interest addition at 9,600 call and put is greater than 1.1 crore shares, suggesting June expiry near 9,600 level, IIFL Research said.

Technical Outlook

According to experts, 9,550 will be a key level to watch out for in the coming week.

There is maximum call open interest concentrations at 9700 calls indicating strong resistance and support around 9500 as put writers are holding put sell position of those levels. Data indicates some more consolidation or minor dip to around 9550 levels, Singhania said.

IIFL Research said investors should hedge trading portfolios if Nifty breaches below 9,550.

Economic data

On Friday, infrastructure output data for May (was 2.5 percent in April), foreign exchange reserves (till June 23 against USD 381.96 billion till June 16) and external debt for Q1 (was USD 456.1 billion in Q4FY17) are expected to be released.

Stocks in Focus

Coming Tuesday, Adani Power will be in focus as Reuters reports said the company engaged with all stakeholders for remedial steps for long-term sustainability of Mundra plant.

Amtek Auto will also be in focus as the company discussed ways to resolve debt repayment issues as it faced the likelihood of falling under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per RBI guidelines. Its vice-chairman and managing director John Ernest Flintham and independent and non-executive director Sanjiv Bhasin have resigned with immediate effect, it said.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has shelved its plan to sell power business to group firm Lalitpur Power Generation Company for about Rs 1,200 crore, even as its lenders have initiated resolution process under S4A to restructure loans.

Tata Steel sold its stake in Tata Motors to Tata Sons for Rs 3,783 crore.

Infosys will also see some positive reaction after international law firm Gibson Dunn & global risk consultancy Control Risks completed probe into whistleblower's allegations. Audit committee did not find any evidence of wrong doing whatsoever.

Over the weekend, automobile companies will announce their June sales data. Hence, auto stocks may see some reaction ahead of numbers in Friday's trading session.

Corporate Action

HDFC Bank, Tata Coffee, Hero Motocorp, JSW Energy, Capital First, Apollo Tyres, Indian Hume Pipe, Sterlite Technologies, Nucleus Software, Centum Electronics and Jayant Agro will start trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Cadila Healthcare (for fund raising), Emco (fund raising), and BL Kashyap (stock split) each will have board meetings on June 26 while Federal Bank's board members will meet on June 27 to consider the issue price of qualified institutional placement.

SRF, on June 28, will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis while Shriram Transport Finance's board of directors, on June 29, will consider raising funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

MindTree, on June 28, will consider the proposal to buyback of shares.

Nectar Life, Bombay Dyeing, BF Investments, CMI and Deepak Fertilisers will announce their March quarter earnings during the week.

IPO and Listing

AU Small Finance Bank will open its Rs 1,912.5-crore public issue for subscription on June 28, with a price band of Rs 355-358 per share. The IPO, which will close on June 30, is an offer for sale of up to 5.34 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.

SME IPOs - Gautam Exim and ACE Integrated Solutions each will open on June 29 while Accord Synergy will close on June 28.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks will list its equity shares on exchanges on June 27 while CDSL and Eris Lifesciences are also expected to debut in the coming week.

Global Cues

The US durable goods orders for May 2017 are expected to release on Monday. The US corporate profits and GDP growth rate for Q1 will be declared on Thursday. The US economy expanded an annualised 1.2 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, better than the advance estimate of 0.7 percent growth.

Japan's data for household spending, CPI and unemployment rate for May will be announced on Friday.