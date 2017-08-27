Market Week Ahead: Rangebound trade to continue; these 10 factors to keep investors busy

After a sharp 3.5 percent correction, the market continued its recovery in last two consecutive weeks, driven by PSU banks consolidation and hopes of co-founder Nandan Nilekani returning to Infosys post Vishal Sikka's exit. The rally in pharma stocks towards the end of truncated week also led support to the market that closed the week with 0.2 percent of gains.

Initially, the market may continue its uptrend in the coming week, led by Infosys after Nilekani returned to stem the boardroom crisis. But for rest of the week, there could be volatility amid macro data, F&O expiry and likely US tax reforms if any.

Overall the market continued to get liquidity support from domestic institutional investors in the current month, though FIIs were net sellers due to geo-political tensions. That is the major reason why market has not seen major correction when valuations stretched due to disappointed quarterly earnings.

Experts said DIIs will continue to support the market as they are hopeful of earnings as well as economic recovery from second half of FY18 onwards despite near term volatility and correction.

"There is still a lot of cash in the system, so, every single day when I meet people, they are still asking me where to invest in. So I don't believe (we are anywhere close to a bubble zone or) it is an over invested market domestically, but globally yes, it is high weightage," Dharmesh A Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Capital said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He feels there will be some correction in this kind of volatile environment. So people should be ready for that opportunity to buy into, he said.

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO- Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund said the pace of money flowing into equity market has been faster than the pace of corporate earnings growth, thus leading to stretched valuations. Given the recent downgrade in earnings expectations, the current overall valuations seem to be stretched from short term perspective.

Hence, investors should also be prepared to withstand any volatility in the short term, he added.

If the expected earnings growth recovery does not materialise or gets delayed further then there could be downward pressure on market, Upadhyaya feels but he expects equities to provide healthy returns from long term perspective even from current levels.

Here are 10 factors that will keep investors busy next week:-

Infosys

Infosys, which is one of index heavyweights, caused recent volatility in the market. The stock gained 4.5 percent in past three consecutive sessions after falling nearly 15 percent previous two straight days due to Vishal Sikka's sudden exit.

The recovery was on hope that co-founder Nandan Nilekani may return to stem the crisis, which finally came true on last Thursday evening with company's announcement saying he is appointed as non-executive chairman of Infosys. He will be responsible for board oversight & functioning and choosing a new CEO for the company.

Analysts expect the stock to rally on coming Monday and as a index heavyweight, that may support the market as well.

"We view Nilekani's return as sentimentally positive for the company. His neutral image will help arresting both client & senior management attrition," Ambit said while Kotak Securities feels this news will comfort employees & investors.

So now all eyes are on the appointment of new CEO.

Auto Stocks

Auto stocks will be in focus on coming Friday as monthly sales data for August will be announced.

Goods & Services Tax (GST) will also be two months old since its implementation from July 1. Hence, the street will closely watch its impact (if any) on auto sales.

Macro data

The market will also focus on GDP numbers for Q1FY18 which will be released on August 31. In March quarter (Q4FY17 or Q12017), Indian economy grew 6.1 percent YoY, which was lower than 7 percent growth in previous quarter due to slowdown in consumer spending and investment post demonetisation.

Eight core industries and infrastructure output data for July will also be announced on Thursday after market hours.

On Friday, August Nikkei manufacturing PMI, bank loan growth, deposit growth and foreign exchange reserves data will be released.

Expiry of August derivative contracts

The market may see some volatility in later part of the coming week as traders will settle their positions in August series and roll over to September series. Analysts expect expiry in the range of 9,800-10,000.

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 58.25 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the Nifty, followed by 10,100, which now holds 43.50 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum Put OI of 61.71 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,800, which will act as a crucial base for the index, followed by 9,500, which now holds 50.22 lakh contracts.

Corproate Action

Rajputana Investment and Finance will trade ex-bonus on August 28 (in the ratio of 9:5) and Mangalam Seeds on August 30 (1:1).

The face value of Banas Finance will be increased from Re 1 to Rs 10 on August 29 while Infibeam Incorporation (from Rs 10 to Re 1) and Dollar Industries (from Rs 10 to Rs 2 on NSE) will trade ex-split from August 31.

Following stocks will trade ex-dividend:

Earnings

Small companies will announce June quarter earnings in the coming week:-

Stocks in focus

Apart from Infosys, DLF will also be in focus on coming Monday as its audit committee approved that promoters (K P Singh and family) will sell their entire 40 percent stake in the company's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore, including sale of 33.34 percent stake worth Rs 8900 crore to Reco Diamond, an affiliate of GIC Real Estate, Singapore. The remaining shares would be bought back by the DCCDL for Rs 3,000 crore.

Pharma stocks may see some profit booking on coming Monday as Nifty Pharma index rallied more than 3 percent on last Friday due to attractive valuations after recent sharp correction due to pricing pressure in the US.

Technical Outlook

Technical analysts feel the 9,700 could be crucial support and 9,500 would be resistance for the Nifty in coming week.

"Unless Nifty registers a breakout above 9,948 levels momentum may not gather pace once again. On the downside, traders are advised to watch the levels of 9740 below which selling shall ideally resume," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Mohammad said that longs if any from a trading point of view should be cut if the said level of 9,740 is violated.

Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities said, "In the coming week, monthly expiry can create some volatility. Level of 9900 remains a crucial resistance on recovery. If the index remains below this level, long liquidation pressure could be seen in the index."

FIIs Data

The Street will closely watch the FIIs flow in the coming week as they sold more than Rs 13,500 crore worth of shares so far in August. It is the highest FIIs selling in a month since November 2016.

However, domestic institutional investors continued to support the market as they also bought around Rs 13,500 crore worth of shares in current month.

Global cues

Globally markets on coming Monday will react to speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole Symposium on last Friday. Economists said with no hint on monetary policy in Yellen's speech, there is a scope of more interest rate hikes.

It is expected to be a data heavy week in the US as Q2 GDP data will be released on August 30, pending home sales data on August 31, and non-farm payroll and unemployment rate data on September 1.

France GDP growth rate and household consumption data will be announced on August 29, Germany inflation rate on August 30 and Euro manufacturing PMI on September 1.