Market Week Ahead: Hold or break 9600 on Nifty; these 10 factors to keep investors busy

The market, which has seen consolidation, ended on a flat note in the week gone by, especially after a stellar rally of more than 4 percent in the previous four consecutive weeks. Overall it was a non-event week as status quo on policy rates maintained by Reserve Bank of India was on expected lines and UK elections results indicated a hung parliament. Both these events caused range-bound trade. The NSE Nifty gained 0.15 percent at 9,668.25 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.04 percent to 31,262.06 but the broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index up 0.5 percent and Smallcap up 1.55 percent.

The market is expected to continue to consolidate in the coming week as well, despite a slew of events lined up (macro data, FOMC meet, FM's meet with PSU banks etc). According to experts, the market, after hitting the 9,700 level on the Nifty, looks highly valued as it already priced in the expected rollout of GST from July 1, good economic growth, monsoon progress and strong revival in FY18 earnings.

Experts turned cautious saying the market needs a strong reason (apart from liquidity) for a further upside. They expect some correction in the near-term but that may not be a deep one, though they remain bullish for long term. Hence, technical analysts say 9,600 on the Nifty, the pivotal point or that held firmly in the passing week, would be closely watched in the week ahead.

According to them, GST implementation, might be a cause for disruption to market rally as it is yet to be factored in.

"GST rollout will be a massive challenge in a country as large as India; it will throw short-term spanners in growth momentum just like what demonetisation did. Already, e-tailers are worried about shortages in the availability of goods prior to the festive season. Currently, dealers are selling at discounts on fears of lapsing tax credits. People, in general, resist change and, therefore, the GST will cause a short-term blip in the growth numbers which the stock market has currently not factored in," he explained, while saying investors should adopt a cautious approach.

Anand Shah, Deputy CEO & CIO, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund also feels stock prices can correct in the short-term but he believes the mid and small cap space will offer great choices for an investor to remain invested for the long-term.

Global investment bank UBS also downgraded its rating on India to neutral from overweight, citing a sharp surge in valuations which offers limited risk to reward ratio from current levels. Indian market has already risen nearly 18 percent to fresh record highs during the week.

After sideways trade between 9600-9710 in the passing week, fresh sustainable up move is likely to begin only above the 9,710 level. Until this happens, the market is expected to consolidate further. On the downside, 9580 mark is an important support zone for Nifty, Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online said.

Jayant Manglik, President (Retail Distribution) at Religare Securities suggests keeping positive yet cautious approach on markets and maintaining buy-on-dips approach.

Last week, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 601.38 crore and DII were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 883.31 crore.

Here are 10 factors that are expected to chart market direction in the coming week:-

Macro Economic Data

Industrial output for April and May's retail inflation data is expected to release by the government after market hours on June 12.

Wholesale price index inflation data for the month of May will also be announced on June 14 while trade data for May is expected to release on June 15.

The RBI, in its recent policy meeting, has cut its headline inflation projection to 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of current financial year 2017-18 and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half, which is well below RBI's target range of 4 percent.

CPI (retail) inflation eased to 2.99 percent in April (from 3.89 percent in March) and WPI inflation fell to 3.85 percent in April (from 5.3 percent in previous month) while industrial output in March grew 2.7 percent from 1.9 percent in February, mainly due to a revision in the base year to 2011-12, replacing the current base of 2004-05.

Monsoon

Monsoon, which plays a key role in India's economy growth, is expected to be at 98 percent of long period average in 2017 which was upgraded by IMD from 96 percent earlier.

Hence, all eyes are on further progress of monsoon that is expected to cover the entire country by end of June, IMD said in its latest interviews.

If monsoon rains come as per estimates, then that is expected to induce the RBI to cut rates in the next policy meeting (on August 1 and 2) or earlier, experts believe, saying even lower inflation is already pointed towards rate cut.

Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting said interest rate cut is likely soon as there has been pressure from the North Block.

He feels the accommodative policy is on the horizon. Interim policy move is likely, maybe in July and not in August, he said.

Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities said, "India today has one of the highest real interest rates of 4 percent which is leading to a lot of dollar inflows causing the rupee to appreciating massively this year; the RBI will soon have to reduce the interest rates in order to correct this anomaly as inflation is hovering around 3 percent and nominal interest rates at 7 percent leading to huge difference of 4 percent which is the real interest rate."

Fed Meet

Globally, the most important factor (apart from political events in Europe and the US) to watch for would be Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting that will start on June 13, and interest rate decision will be announced on June 14.

Majority of economists expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a second interest rate hike of the year 2017, which is likely by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. The central bank earlier said it would deliver three rate hikes in 2017, out of which one already was announced in March.

PSU Banks

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet heads of public sector banks and financial institutions on June 12 to discuss issues related to rising bad loans, interest rate reduction and credit flow to various sectors. He will also review the performance of the lenders.

The meeting assumes significance as it will be the first after promulgation of the ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, last month, PTI said, adding role and preparedness of banks in the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also likely to be discussed.

Toxic loans of public sector banks rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 6.06 lakh crore during April-December 2016-17 while gross NPAs nearly doubled to Rs 5.02 lakh crore at the end of March 2016, from Rs 2.67 lakh crore at the end of March 2015.

In another report, PTI said the Finance Ministry is considering clearing another merger proposal (like SBI) in the public sector banking space by this fiscal end with a goal to create 4-5 global sized lenders.

GST Meet

The GST Council will meet on Sunday (June 11) to review some of the rates on which industry has expressed displeasure, besides amending the draft rules. This will be the 16th meeting of the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"Main agenda items include confirmation of the minutes of the 15th GST Council meeting held on June 3, approval of amendments to draft GST rules and rate adjustment, if any, based on the representations received from different trade and industry and their associations," the PTI said quoting finance ministry statement.

This could be the last meeting of the Council before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is rolled out from July 1.

The GST Council has fitted almost all goods and services in tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. However, precious metals, gold coins and imitation jewellery have been fitted in the 3 percent slab, and rough diamond at 0.25 percent.

IT Stocks

The Nifty IT index lost 1.6 percent in the passing week on pricing concerns raised by Infosys, COO, Pravin Rao. Brokerage houses also retained their bearish stance on IT majors.

Infosys shed over 2 percent during the week after in an interview with Moneycontrol, Pravin Rao said, "Clients are throwing open for rebidding most of the deals that are coming up for renewal and asking for 20-30 percent cost take-out." Media reports saying Infosys founder may be considering stake sale also caused selling pressure in the stock.

IT stocks, however, may see some recovery in the coming week. Infosys may see some relief rally, especially after CEO Vishal Sikka on Friday denied reports that the technology giant's founders led by Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani were looking to sell their stakes.

Technical Outlook

Experts feel the 9600 level on the Nifty, which was held amid consolidation last week, is expected to be a key point in the coming week also. The next key support for the market would be 9500 while the resistance would be 9,800 if upside continues, experts said.

"The index has formed a small body shooting star. The momentum as measured by MACD indicator is losing steam; this does not mean that the market will come down, it can still go higher, but trailing exits must be placed depending on the style and frequency of trades. Short-term traders should keep their trailing exits at 9530 and positional traders and medium term investors can keep trailing exits at 9333 in Nifty," Jimeet Modi said.

From the start of the series, Put options writing has moved higher from the 9300 strike to 9600 strike, with 9500 Put commanding one of the highest open interests of almost 65 million shares. This suggests positional support for the June series is placed at 9500, ICICI Securities said, adding with strike wise put-call ratio open interest at 9600 more than 1.5, it is advisable advisable to play long for target of 9800 from current current levels.

Corporate Action

JSW Steel (June 12); TCS, Kansai Nerolac Paints (June 13); Can Fin Homes, Visaka Industries, Mastek (June 14); Vijaya Bank, Asian Paints, Deepak Nitrite (June 15); Tata Communications and Navin Fluorine International (June 16) will trade ex-dividend during the coming week.

The board of directors of S Chand, Vesuvius, Tree House, Simplex Projects (June 12); Manpasand, Gammon Infrastructure (June 13); and Burnpur Cement (June 14) will consider March quarter earnings during the week.

Jayant Agro-Organics will consider sub-division of equity shares on June 16.

Muthoot Capital ((June 12 - 1:10), Wipro (June 13 - 1:1) and Biocon (June 15 - 2:1) will trade ex-bonus in the coming week.

Primary Market

Primary market will also be in action next week as two public issues will open for subscription.

Tejas Networks' Rs 776-crore initial public offering will be launched on June 14, with a price band of Rs 250-257 per share. The issue will close on June 16.

The optical and data networking products maker will use its fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards payment of salaries and wages of R&D team, fulfilling working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based pharma company ERIS Lifesciences will open its public issue on June 16 and that will close on June 20. The company is expected to raise Rs 1,741 crore at higher end of price band of Rs 600-603 per share. It is an offer for sale by existing investors, so the company will not receive IPO money.

In the SME segment, Globe Textiles and Riddhi Corporate Services each will also open its public issue on June 12 for three days.

Global Cues

Bank of Japan and Bank of England each is expected to announce monetary policy review in the coming week.

Third round of French elections will be held on Sunday. "While French voters will go to the polls over the weekend, this time as part of a two-step process for parliamentary elections, the outcome will decide how much control new President Emmanuel Macron will have to enact his legislative agenda," Vijay Singhania said.

Japan's April core machinary orders and May PPI data will be released on June 12 while US core PPI for the month of May is expected to announce on June 13.

On June 14, Japan and Europe's industrial production for April is scheduled. China's industrial production for May will also be announced.