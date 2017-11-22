App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 22, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Zee Entertainment jumps over 3%; M&M, HDFC top gainers, Titan, NCC hit 52-week high

CNX Media was also up over 1 percent after Zee Entertainment jumped 2.88 percent followed by TV18 Broadcast while Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 615 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 31.85 points or 0.27 percent while the Sensex gained 101 points at 33580.

Nifty realty was outperforming with the index gaining over 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate and Prestige Estates.

CNX Media was also up over 1 percent after Zee Entertainment jumped 2.88 percent followed by TV18 Broadcast.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Zee Entertainment which was up over 3 percent while Aani Ports was up 2 percent. Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Ambuja Cements were the other top gainers.

related news

The most active stocks were HDFC Standard Life which zoomed over 5 percent followed by Jet Airways and Titan Company.

The top losers were Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Future Retail which zoomed over 8 percent while Gujarat Pipavav Port added 4.3 percent. Reliance Communications, Zee Entertainment and Welspun Corp were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included BASF, Emami, Kolte Patil, L&T Infotech, NCC, Sadbhav Engineering, Titan Company, KPIT Tech among others.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Proctor & Gamble, BASF, IFB Industries among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 903 stocks advancing as against 648 declines. On the other hand, 1137 stocks advanced and 753 stocks declined on the BSE.

Research and broking firm Edelweiss Financial Services has maintained a buy on Future Retail with a target of Rs 628 per share expecting 742 bps jump in RoE to 24.1 percent over FY17-19.

Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 615 per share. It believes that the company has ample levers to continue its investments and achieve over 30 percent margin.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3250, target of Rs 3400.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.