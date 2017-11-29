Market Update: Sobha zooms over 9% as Nifty Realty outperforms; Coal India, ONGC top gainers

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading flat with the Nifty up 1 point or 0.01 percent while the Sensex added 2 points at 33625.

CNX Realty was the outperforming sector for the second day which gained over 1 percent led by Sobha and Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Coal India which jumped 2 percent followed by ONGC which added 1.35 percent. Dr Reddy's Labs, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Jet Airways, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NCC, Tata Coffee and Just Dial.

The top losers were Axis Bank which shed over 1 percent while Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Asian Paints and UPL were the other top Nifty losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Sobha which zoomed over 9 percent while Videocon Industries was up 5 percent. Prestige Estates, Hathway and Network18 were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included Automotive Axles, Bajaj Corp, Finolex Cables, Kolte Patil, NCC, Sobha, Tata Coffee, Tata Global among others.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Yuken India, Maruti, Suzuki, Dixon Tech, Zee Entertainment among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 956 stocks advancing as against 605 declines. On the other hand, 1227 stocks advanced and 745 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global research firm Macquarie has upgraded Coal India to outperform from neutral with a target price of Rs 310 per share. It expect domestic coal market to remain tight in the near term.

CLSA has maintained a buy call on Zee Entertainment with the target raised to Rs 707 from Rs 660 per share. It expects 20 percent earnings CAGR over FY18-20 which should drive share price performance.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd