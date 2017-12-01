Market Update: SAIL jumps over 4% as midcap outperforms; Biocon, DLF hit new 52-week high; SBI most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 32 points or 0.3 percent while the Sensex added 102 points.

The Nifty midcap index was the outperforming sector which was up close to 1 percent led by Ashok Leyland, Jain Irrigation, JSW Energy, Mcleod Russel and SAIL.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bosch which gained 2 percent while Adani Ports was up 1.2 percent. Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors and ONGC were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, State Bank of India, DHFL and Biocon.

The top losers were Bharti Airtel, IOC, Coal India, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Advanced Enzyme which zoomed over 5 percent while L&T Technology gained 5 percent. Videocon Industries, GHCL and SAIL were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included Automotive Axles, Biocon, DLF, Eveready Industries, Jainn Irrigation, M&M Financial Services, NCC, Tata Global and TV18 Broadcast among others.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Wabco, IFB Industries, L&T Infotech, PI Industries and Tata Metaliks among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1304 stocks advancing as against 262 declines. On the other hand, 1501 stocks advanced and 362 stocks declined on the BSE.

