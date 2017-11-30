Market Update: RIL falls close to 2%; Glemmark Pharma hits 52-week low; Mcleod Russel zooms 10%

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday afternoon were in bear grip and were trading in the negative zone with the Nifty down 88 points at 10273 while the Sensex shed 282 points at 33311.

Bank Nifty was down over 1 percent as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the index lower.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bosch which added 1.5 percent while Indiabulls Housing Finance gained close to 1 percent.

The most active stocks apart from Indiabulls Housing Finance were State Bank of India, HDFC, Indiabulls Real Estate and Mcleod Russel.

The top losers were Reliance Industries which slipped 1.9 percent while UltraTech Cement, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla were the other top losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Mcleod Russel which jumped over 10 percent while Rattan India was up 9 percent. Sobha, Religare, Videocon were the other top Sensex gainers.

The top Sensex losers were SREI Infra which fell 3 percent while Delta Corp was down over 2 percent.

65 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, Bajaj Auto, Control Print, Eveready Industries, Mcleod Russel, Sobha, Whirlpool among others while Glenmark Pharma hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Proctor & Gamble, Wabco, Bajaj Auto, Whirlpool and Shriram Transport among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Thursday afternoon with 622 stocks advancing as against 984 declines. On the other hand, 1066 stocks advanced and 1387 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an equal weight on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 1,250 while CLSA has maintained a sell on Adani Transmission with a target of Rs 95 for a potential downside of 50 percent.

