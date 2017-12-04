Market Update: Nifty IT outperforms led by Infosys, Mindtree; Biocon up 10%, HPCL top loser

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 17 points or 0.15 percent while the Sensex added 76 points and was trading at 32901.

Nifty IT outperformed led by Infosys and Cyient which jumped over 2 percent each while Mindtree spiked 3 percent.

The Nifty metal index was the outperforming sector which was up 0.5 percent led by NMDC, Tata Steel, Vedanta and SAIL

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys which gained 1.7 percent after the company announced its new MD and CEO followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, ONGC and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks were Biocon which zoomed close to 10 percent while Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the other active stocks.

The top losers were HPCL and Adani Ports which shed over 2 percent each while Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Sun Pharma were the other top losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Biocon which zoomed over 9 percent while Videocon Industries gained over 4 percent. Jubilant Foodworks, Mindtree and Tata Motors were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included Biocon, MM Forgings, Gilette India and IFB Industries among others.

Glenmark Pharma and Lupin were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Cera Sanitaryware, Biocon, Abbott India, Gilette, Automotive Axles among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Monday morning with 687 stocks advancing as against 854 declines. On the other hand, 975 stocks advanced and 989 stocks declined on the BSE.

