Market Update: Midcaps outperform, Bharti Infratel, Infosys up 2%; RIL most active

The bulls made a comeback on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty gaining over 74 points or 0.74 percent close to touching 10,200 mark while the Sensex jumped 265 points at 33025.

The Nifty midcap index was trading in the green, up almost 1 percent led by Power Finance, Voltas, GMR Infra and India Cements.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the positive territory led by Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of India.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bharti Infratel which gained 3.47 percent while Infosys was up 2.42 percent. Reliance Industries, UPL and Tata Motors were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Capital which fell over 3 percent while RIL, Graphite India, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the other most active stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rattan India which zoomed over 14 percent while Religare Enterprises jumped close to 10 percent. Page Industries, Hindustan Copper and Firstsource Solutions were the other top Sensex gainers.

36 stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE including Emami, Jubilant Foodworks, Page Industries, Radico Khaitan, Saregama India and Tata Global Beverage among many other stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Automotive Axle and Apex Frozen Food among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1101 stocks advancing as against 545 declines. On the other hand, 1537 stocks advanced and 905 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global reserach firm Deutsche Bank has tagged a buy on Jubilant Foodworks with a target of Rs 1,775 per share while CLSA has a buy call on Jubilant Food as well with a target of Rs 2,200 per share.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd