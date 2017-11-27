Market Update: Midcaps outperform as 93 stocks hit new 52-week high; Axis Bank top Nifty gainer

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday afternoon were trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 34 points or 0.34 percent while the Sensex gained 92.28 points at 33586.

The midcap Index was the outperforming sector led by Ashok Leyland, GMR Infra, Jain Irrigation, Mcleod Russel and Voltas.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Axis Bank which gained 1.83 percent while UPL was up 1.71 percent. NTPC, ONGC and Bharti Infratel were the other top Nifty gainers.

The most active stocks were Jai Corp which jumped over 4 percent while GHCL, PC Jeweller, DLF and Axis Bank were the other most active stocks.

The top losers were HPCL, GAIL India, Adani Ports, BPCL and IOC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included GHCL which zoomed over 10 percent while TV18 Broadcast jumped 6.33 percent. Nilkamal, Mindtree and Videocon Industries were the other top Sensex gainers.

93 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, Bajaj Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, DLF, Eveready Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits, Titan Company, TVS Motor and Zee Entertainment.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Yuken India, Dixon Tech, Vakrangee, Future Retail, Control Print among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon with 940 stocks advancing as against 690 declines. On the other hand, 1430 stocks advanced and 994 stocks declined on the BSE.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 820, target of Rs 855 and a buy on DLF with a stop loss of Rs 224, target of Rs 238. He also has a buy on Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1760, target of Rs 1900.

