Market Update: Jubilant Food, ITC hit new 52-week high; Bharti Infratel, RIL top gainers

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 32 points or 0.32 percent above that 10,150 mark while the Sensex gained 123 points at 32884.

The Nifty midcap index was trading in the green, up 0.56 percent led by Jain Irrigation, Just Dial and India Cements.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the positive territory led by Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bharti Infratel which gained 2.75 percent while Ambuja Cements was up 1.68 percent. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Aurobindo Pharma were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Capital which fell over 3 percent while RIL, Graphite India, Reliance Infra and State Bank of India were the other most active stocks.

The top losers were Adani Ports and BPCL which shed over 1 percent each.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Religare Enterprises which zoomed close to 10 percent while Page Industries jumped over 6 percent. Manappuram Finance and Cox & Kings were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included Jubilant Foodworks, Page Industries, Radico Khaitan, Tata Global Beverage and Shreyas Shipping.

Suzlon Energy, Sakthi Sugars were some of the stocks hit new 52-week low in the morning trade.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were ITC, Automotive Axle, IFB Industries and Apex Frozen Food among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1004 stocks advancing as against 572 declines. On the other hand, 1219 stocks advanced and 691 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global reserach firm Deutsche Bank has tagged a buy on Jubilant Foodworks with a target of Rs 1,775 per share while CLSA has a buy call on Jubilant Food as well with a target of Rs 2,200 per share.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd