Market Update: Infosys, Zee gains 2-3%; Jubilant Food jumps over 5%; UPL, Coal India top losers

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 10.85 points or 0.11 percent while the Sensex added 52 points and was trading at 32885.

Nifty IT continued to outperform the broader indices and was up 1.2 percent led by Infosys, Cyient, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys which gained 3 percent after the company announced its new MD and CEO followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were Biocon which zoomed over 11 percent while Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other active stocks.

The top losers were UPL, Coal India, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Biocon which zoomed over 12 percent while Jubilant Foodworks added 5.62 percent. Videocon Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Fortis Healthcare were the other top Sensex gainers.

62 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, GSK Consumer, Proctor & Gamble, Sun Pharma Advanced among others.

Glenmark Pharma, Reliance Naval and Lupin were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Cera Sanitaryware, Abbott India, Gilette, Proctor & Gamble, Automotive Axles among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Monday afternoon with 652 stocks advancing as against 1022 declines. On the other hand, 1193 stocks advanced and 1412 stocks declined on the BSE.