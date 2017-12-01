Market Update: HCL Tech, Indiabulls Housing fall 2-3%; Ambuja, L&T top gainers, SBI most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon slipped in the red and were trading lower with the Nifty down 22 points at 10204 while the Sensex shed 77 points at 33071.

Nifty midcap continued to outperform with the index gaining 0.44 percent led by Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Godrej Industries, JSW Energy, SAIL and TVS Motor.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Ambuja Cements which added 1.5 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank was up close to 1 percent. UPL, M&M and Larsen & Toubro were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Vakrangee which shed 0.11 percent while SBI, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Escorts were the other most active stocks.

The top losers were Indiabulls Housing which fell over 3 percent while HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and Power Grid followed.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included L&T Technology which gained close to 8 percent. Advanced Enzyme, Jubilant Foods and Videocon Industries were the other top Sensex gainers.

104 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, Biocon, DLF, Eveready Industries, Jain Irrigation, M&M Financial Services, NCC, Tata Global, HOEC and TV18 Broadcast among others.

Lupin and Glenmark Pharma were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

The stocks that hit fresh 52-week high included Maruti Suzuki, Wabco, IFB Industries, L&T Infotech, PI Industries and Tata Metaliks among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1007 stocks advancing as against 640 declines. On the other hand, 1436 stocks advanced and 1149 stocks declined on the BSE.

