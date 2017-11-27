Market Update: GHCL zooms over 7%; Jubilant Food, Titan Zee hit 52-week high, Infosys, HPCL top losers

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday morning were trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 30 points or 0.29 percent while the Sensex gained 83.32 points at 33595.

CNX Realty was the outperforming sector led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Delta Corp.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were UPL which gained 1.39 percent while ONGC was up 1.3 percent. Aurobindo Pharma, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Vedanta were the other top Nifty gainers.

The most active stocks were Jai Corp which jumped over 3 percent while DLF, PC Jeweller, Titan Company and State Bank of India.

The top losers were HPCL, Infosys, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included GHCL which zoomed over 7 percent while Nilkamal added 6.7 percent. Videocon Industries, JK Lakshmi Cements and Cox and Kings were the other top Sensex gainers.

The stocks that hit new 52-week high on NSE included Automotive Axles, DLF, Delta Corp, Eveready Industries, GHCL, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits, Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Entertainment among others.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Yuken India, Dixon Tech, Vakrangee, Future Retail, Control Print among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday morning with 902 stocks advancing as against 692 declines. On the other hand, 1251 stocks advanced and 823 stocks declined on the BSE.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 820, target of Rs 855 and a buy on DLF with a stop loss of Rs 224, target of Rs 238. He also has a buy on Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1760, target of Rs 1900.

