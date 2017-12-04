Market Update: Biocon hits new 52-week high after jumping 10%; Infosys gains 3%, HDFC, SBI most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 21 points or 0.21 percent while the Sensex added 79 points and was trading at 32912.

Nifty IT outperformed and was up 1.2 percent led by Infosys, Cyient and Mindtree which jumped over 3 percent each.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys which gained 3 percent after the company announced its new MD and CEO followed by Hindalco Industries, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were Biocon which zoomed close to 10 percent while Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other active stocks.

The top losers were Bharti Infratel which feel over 2 percent followed by Coal India, Bajaj Finance, UPL and Yes Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Biocon which zoomed over 9 percent while Videocon Industries gained close to 5 percent. Jubilant Foodworks, Infosys and Cyient were the other top Sensex gainers.

56 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, GSK Consumer, Proctor & Gamble, Sun Pharma Advanced among others.

Glenmark Pharma and Lupin were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Cera Sanitaryware, Abbott India, Gilette, Automotive Axles among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Monday afternoon with 782 stocks advancing as against 868 declines. On the other hand, 1220 stocks advanced and 1236 stocks declined on the BSE.