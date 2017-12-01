Market Update: 91 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE, L&T, Tata Motors top gainers; Lupin hits 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon slipped in the red and were trading lower with the Nifty down 14 points at 10213 while the Sensex shed 54 points at 33095.

Nifty midcap continued to outperform with the index gaining 0.6 percent led by Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Godrej Industries, JSW Energy, SAIL and TVS Motor.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Ambuja Cements which added 1.2 percent while Tata Motors was up close to 1 percent. Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment and Eicher Motors were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Escorts which fell 2.13 percent while Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC were the other most active stocks.

The top losers were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Vedanta and IOC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included L&T Technology which gained over 6 percent. Den Networks, Videocon Industries, Advanced Enzyme and SAIL were the other top Sensex gainers.

91 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, Biocon, DLF, Eveready Industries, Jain Irrigation, M&M Financial Services, NCC, Tata Global, HOEC and TV18 Broadcast among others.

Lupin and Glenmark Pharma were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, 166 stocks hit fresh 52-week high including Wabco, IFB Industries, L&T Infotech, PI Industries and Tata Metaliks among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1069 stocks advancing as against 559 declines. On the other hand, 1460 stocks advanced and 942 stocks declined on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd