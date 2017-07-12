App
Jul 12, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market trend still positive; Bank Nifty may gain strength: Experts

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

The Nifty today held the 9800 level for the first time. The Sensex too was up 57.73 points at 31,804.82 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 30.05 points to 9,816.10.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com clearly believes that the market moves higher only when the market leading groups move higher, which are when financials, consumer spaces perform.

Mitessh Takkar of misteshthakkar.com believes there is no worry of the trend turning on the corrective side for the market. Tomorrow could be a Bank Nifty oriented day and if that index moves above 23,750, then 24,000 levels are possible and that could in turn add momentum to the Nifty.

Other market experts like SP Tulsian, Deven Choksey, MD, KRChoksey and Dipan Mehta, Member BSE & NSE also shared their views on stocks like Biocon, which was rallying in trade today on back of USFDA's positive assessment on a biosimilar version of breast cancer drug 'Herceptin' and ONCG-HPCL merger, also IDFC-Shriram Group merger.

For the entire discussion, watch video

