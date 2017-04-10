App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 10, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market to trade sideways for few days before breakout; banks to support: Expert

Market is unlikely to see a deep correction and will trade sideways for a few days before breakout, says technical market expert Ashwani Gujral.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, S P Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Mayuresh Joshi Angel Broking and Neeraj Deewan Quantum Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18 shared their views on market and stock-specific outlook.

The Indian equity market ended a rangebound session with marginal losses but the midcap continued to rally, with the index hitting a new high. Midcaps have rallied 22 percent so far this year.

The 30-share Sensex was down 130.87 points at 29575.74, while the Nifty was down 16.85 points at 9181.45. The market breadth was in the positive zone, but was narrow as 1,764 shares advanced against a decline of 1,163 shares, while 128 shares were unchanged.

A bunch of heavyweights dragged the index.

Gujral reiterates his earlier stance that the market will remain sideways for few more days and then break on the upside.

According to him, we are unlikely to see  a deep correction. He thinks with IT and RIL down, banks will take the market up.

For full discussion, watch video

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.