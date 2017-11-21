App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 21, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market to remain sideways until a decisive move up; pharma a long-term bet: Experts

The market is moving sideways in 10250-10350 range and chances are market will continue with sideways move till it makes a decisive move on the upside, said Ashwani Gujral.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

In the last hour of trade, market gave up some of the gains but managed to close in the green. The Sensex ended up 118.45 points at 33478.35, while the Nifty closed higher by 28.10 points at 10326.90.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Mehraboon J Irani of Gini Gems Consultants and Market expert Anand Tandon shared their views on the market and on specific stocks.

According to Gujral, the market is moving sideways in 10250-10350 range. Similarly, on Bank Nifty the range is 25700-25950 and chances are market will continue with sideways move till it makes a decisive move on the upside. The only levels where the upside will get challenged is when Nifty breaks 10,200 but as of now it does not like it will break because the overall market structure looks good.

Expert shared their views on life insurance business and the listed stocks in that space. They also spoke about the rally seen in pharma stocks.

Tulsian is positive on the life insurance space although HDFC Standard Life looks expensive. With regards to pharma, he thinks they should be viewed as long-term bets but one has to be stock specific.

Tandon prefers asset management companies, insurance and private banks in that order. He says, on long-term basis one can buy realty stocks because branded players will benefit from RERA.

For the full discussion, watch video

tags #30-share BSE Sensex #50-share Nifty #MARKET OUTLOOK

