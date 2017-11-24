Market to focus on Q3, Q4 earnings recovery; see further upside for Nifty: Experts

The markets ended the week on a positive note with both the indices rising one percent. The midcap index clocked a record high just 16 points shy of 20,000 mark.

So nothing to complain about but how does the market look strong enough to break previous highs and make fresh ones is the big question and to answer that CNBC-TV18 spoke to Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global Asset Management (India) and Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, who also shared their views on specific stocks.

Pradhan is of the view that earnings will start building momentum in Q3 and Q4 of FY18, which will give market confidence that the recovery through the economic cycle is there. Therefore, market will focus on earnings and one would keenly watch if that gets delivered.

Overall he is fairly constructive on the market and expect domestic liquidity to remain strong.

Thakkar says although the week gone by was a bit subdued for the market, we good for more because the closing was stronger. Moreover, Nifty having crossed the levels of 10360, there is good chance it might go to earlier highs of 10,480-10,500, which would be the first weekly target. If it gets past that then we could see some momentum speed build up on the upside.

So, one can maintain a positive view until we break 10,320-10300 on the downside. Using declines to buy would be a good strategy, said Thakkar.