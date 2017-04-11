Market still in positive territory but not advisable to put in fresh money: Experts

With the Indian equity market showed no signs of tiring, market expert Anand Tandon says, there is still a huge amount of money coming into the market and so there is no other valuation parameter that can fight this.

According to him, momentum chasers can continue investing but it is not advisable to put in fresh money at current levels, feels Tandon.

The Sensex and Nifty closed in the green with the latter recapturing 9,200 level again. The broader markets outperformed with the midcaps and Bank Nifty ending at record closing highs at 21,736.15.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com says market looks positive with no signs of correction, especially with around 1000 stocks advancing to only 500 stocks declining. So, till Infosys and Reliance manage to hold, the market should be ready to move higher.

Moreover, with Bank Nifty breaking to fresh highs, it usually means Nifty will follow suit, says Gujral.

In the same interview, SP Tulsian sptulsian.com,

Mitessh Thakkar miteshthacker.com and Sudip Bandopadhyay shared their views on stock specific action.

The Supreme Court today set aside the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) order of allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power and Adani Power on the grounds of force majeure (meaning the circumstances are unforeseeable).

The guest also spoke on stock related impact of the above order.