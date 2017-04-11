App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 11, 2017 05:03 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market still in positive territory but not advisable to put in fresh money: Experts

There is still a huge amount of money coming into the market and so there is no other valuation parameter that can fight this, market expert Anand Tandon.

Anand Tandon
Anand Tandon
Market Expert | Independent Market Analysts

With the Indian equity market showed no signs of tiring, market expert Anand Tandon says, there is still a huge amount of money coming into the market and so there is no other valuation parameter that can fight this.

According to him, momentum chasers can continue investing but it is not advisable to put in fresh money at current levels, feels Tandon.

The Sensex and Nifty closed in the green with the latter recapturing 9,200 level again. The broader markets outperformed with the midcaps and Bank Nifty ending at record closing highs at 21,736.15.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com says market looks positive with no signs of correction, especially with around 1000 stocks advancing to only 500 stocks declining. So, till Infosys and Reliance manage to hold, the market should be ready to move higher.

Moreover, with Bank Nifty breaking to fresh highs, it usually means Nifty will follow suit, says Gujral.

In the same interview, SP Tulsian sptulsian.com,

Mitessh Thakkar miteshthacker.com and Sudip Bandopadhyay shared their views on stock specific action.

The Supreme Court today set aside the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) order of allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power and Adani Power on the grounds of force majeure (meaning the circumstances are unforeseeable).

The guest also spoke on stock related impact of the above order.

For full discussion, watch video

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.