Market Live: It’s party time on D-Street as Sensex, Nifty scale all-time highs

10:05 am Market Check: Benchmark indices posted a huge surge after the opening bell, with the Sensex and Nifty clocking fresh all-time highs. The better than normal prediction of monsoon could have boosted sentiment on the Street.

The Nifty surpassed its all-time high mark of 9,377.1 at 9:55 am, followed by the Sensex, which breached its all-time high mark of 30,181.

The Sensex is now up 238.94 points at 30172.19, while the Nifty is up 65.75 points at 9382.60. The market breadth was healthy as 1,390 shares advanced against a decline of 597 shares, while 90 shares were unchanged.

Hindustan Unilever, M&M and Aurbindo Pharma were the top gainers, while TCS, Wipro and UltraTech Cement lost the most.

9:55 am Record high: Nifty is now at a new all-time record high. The index clocked 9,378-mark, a gain over over half a percent.

9:45 am Brokerages on Bharti Airtel: Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Morgan Stanley maintain their cautious stance on Bharti Airtel after the telecom major registered a sharp 72 per cent decline in consolidated net income at Rs 373.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

CLSA maintains an underperform rating on Bharti Airtel but reduced its target price to Rs 365 from Rs 380 earlier. Indian mobile revenue declined on retaliatory tariffs, but a sharp pickup in data traffic is encouraging, said the note.

Morgan Stanley maintains an underweight rating on Bharti Airtel with a 12-month target price of Rs 280. The domestic wireless volume growth was robust, but severe pricing pressure led to revenue and EBITDA declines for the second consecutive quarter.

9:32 pm Buzzing Stock: Shares of Biocon were under pressure as it fell over 5 percent intraday after investors turned wary of the US FDA’s observations at its Bengaluru unit.

The US drug regulator issued eight observations to the unit, which was inspected from March 27 to April 7, 2017, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with indices achieving key milestones in the opening trade. The Sensex clocked 30,000 before coming lower. The Bank Nifty and midcap index were up around half a percent.

The Sensex was up 62.04 points at 29995.29, while the Nifty up 25.65 points at 9342.50. The market breadth was very healthy as 399 shares advanced against a decline of 97 shares, while 35 shares were unchanged.

ONGC, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma and Grasim were top gainers on both the indices, while Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.

GMDC was up around 11 percent after its results, while Blue Star was also higher around 1 percent due to better earnings performance.

The currency markets are shut today on account of Buddh Purnima.

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first US company to close with a market capitalization above USD 800 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from US companies and Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election on Sunday have given investors confidence, but valuations for US stocks are already higher than average.

The hope that US President Donald Trump will cut corporate and personal taxes remained in focus for investors.

Equities in Asia were in the green on Wednesday as investors digest the dramatic dismissal of FBI Director James Comey in the US and follow the inauguration of liberal candidate Moon Jae-in after his win in the South Korean presidential election.

Official results reflected that Moon, a candidate from the Democratic Party of Korea, had won 41.1 percent of the vote, according to Reuters. Moon will take on the presidency after the ouster of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on corruption charges.

Political developments in the U.S. are also likely to weigh. FBI Director James Comey was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The reason for the dismissal cited was to mend "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.