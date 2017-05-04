Market Live: Sensex opens up 150 pts, Nifty above 9350 as ICICI Bank up 5%

Moneycontrol News

9:40 am IPO: The initial public offer of IRB InvIT Fund was subscribed 7 percent on the first day of issue on Wednesday.

The offer received bids for 1,72,75,000 shares against the total issue size of 25,09,90,397 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The institutional investors' category was subscribed 4 percent while that of other investors 10 percent.

The IPO, the first in the InvIT space, will close on May 5. It has a price band of Rs 100-102.

9:30 am FII View: Derek Higa of William O'Neil & Co says Asia-Pacific markets continue to trade positively near 52-week highs and the research house remains bullish on the region.

There is now a 3 percent cushion between the MSCI Asia and the 50-DMA, where the brokerage house views the support to be.

The advance/decline line remains neutral but the research firm anticipates will move upward again as volume picks up to the upside, Derek says.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks gained strength in early trade Thursday after seeing consolidation in past four consecutive sessions. Cabinet's approval to National Steel Policy 2017 and amendments to Banking Regulation Act boosted market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 148.38 points at 30,043.18 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 35.75 points at 9,347.70. About 738 shares advanced against 247 declining shares on the BSE.

Nifty Bank gained after ICICI Bank's earnings and Cabinet's approval to amendments to Banking Regulation Act. ICICI Bank surged over 5 percent while Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank and SBI gained 1-2 percent.

The rupee opened 5 paise lower against the dollar at 64.20, primarily due to some strength in the greenback after the onclusion of the 2-day meet of the US Federal Reserve.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank says US FoMC considered weak Q1 data as transitory, indicating a June hike in Fed rates is on track. As a result, the dollar has posted marginal gains against the yen in particular.

The rupee is consolidating after sharp gains in March and April. He expects the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day.

Asian markets were mixed after the US Federal Reserve 'stuck to a hawkish bent overnight and as metals prices tumbled. Australia's ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent each while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 percent.