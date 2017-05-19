Market Live: Sensex at record high; ITC, HUL and Bank of Baroda surge

Moneycontrol News

10:10 am Market Check: Benchmark indices witnessed a strong surge through the morning session, with the Sensex clocking a record high point, while the Nifty hovered around 9500-mark.

The Sensex was up 240.09 points at 30674.88, while the Nifty was up 65.20 points at 9494.65. The market breadth was firmly placed in the positive zone as 1,518 shares advanced against a decline of 428 shares, while 71 shares were unchanged.

FMCG stocks ITC and HUL along with Bank of Baroda were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints lost the most.

10:00 am New Listing: After witnessing a bumper subscription, state-run HUDCO listed at 21.5 percent premium at Rs 73.55 on the exchanges.

The Rs 1,200 crore initial public offer of HUDCO had received bids worth Rs 97,000 crore, thereby recording the highest oversubscription in any PSU disinvestment.

9:30 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of United Bank of India gained 5.5 percent intraday Friday as it turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company has reported net profit at Rs 73.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 against loss of Rs 413 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income has increased by 23.8 percent at Rs 502 crore versus Rs 405.5 crore.

9:15 am Market opens: Benchmark indices witnessed a gap-up opening on Friday, following the negative previous session, as the Street cheered the rates for the new goods and services tax (GST).

The Sensex was up 152.79 points at 30587.58, while the Nifty was up 40.40 points at 9469.85. The market breadth was healthy as 642 shares advanced against decline of 154 shares, while 37 shares were unchanged.

ITC was the biggest gainer, soaring 5 percent, as the GST rates sprung no surprises to the Street. This was followed by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bank of Baroda. Meanwhile, Asian Paints and Infosys witnessed some profit booking after Thursday’s rally and

lost the most.

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 6 paise at 64.78 per dollar versus previous close 64.84.

Yesterday, the rupee fell by nearly 70 paise (1.1 percent) to close at 64.84 to the dollar, tracking losses in domestic equities and other emerging market currencies.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "Political uncertainty continues to cloud the dollar outlook, coupled with Brazilian crisis impacting the emerging market currencies adversely."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to be under pressure till the global risk tone improves. The pair is expected to trade in the 64.50-65.30/dollar range today."

On the global front, Asian stocks were mixed early on Friday and the dollar held onto overnight gains made on strong economic data, but investors were cautious due to uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 percent, on track for a weekly loss of 0.5 percent.

Japan's Nikkei was almost 0.1 percent higher, headed for a decline of 1.6 percent for the week.

Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest sell-off in more than eight months, helped by strong US economic data, but uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's agenda kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week low.

The US dollar reversed early losses against a basket of major currencies after stronger-than-expected US economic data put the focus back on a widely anticipated increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.