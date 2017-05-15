Market Live: Sensex firm, midcaps continue outperformance; banks gain

Moneycontrol News

10:50 am Earnings Estimates: Diversified natural resources company Vedanta's fourth quarter profit is expected to be at Rs 2,390.79 crore against loss of Rs 11,181 crore in same quarter last year.

In Q4FY16, profit included an exceptional loss of Rs 12,312 crore.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 39 percent to Rs 21,961.8 crore compared with Rs 15,797 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Earnings may look great led by strong volume-and price-led growth in zinc and aluminum. It may also benefit from ramp-up of aluminum, power volumes and strong iron-ore earnings.

Operating profit is likely to increase 103 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,056 crore and margin may expand 1000 basis points to 32 percent in the quarter gone by.

Tax expenses are expected to be higher due to the treatment of dividend distribution tax on dividend income received from Hinudstan Zinc.

10:40 am Market Outlook: Highlighting the mismatch between price and fundamentals in midcap and smallcap stocks, Quantum Securities is sounding caution on these segments.

“Midcaps and smallcaps are worrying me now. Price-value mismatch is significant," Sanjay Dutt, Director, Quantum Securities, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, saying investors should consider taking profits off the table.

Having said that, Dutt believes that this is a liquidity-driven market and not a fundamental one and investors’ money will move into largecaps. So, there won’t be much of change on how the market will move.

10:25 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of JK Cement touched 52-week high of Rs 1194.20, gains 11.4 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong Q4 numbers.

The company's Q4FY17 (Jan-March) net profit increased by 30.4 percent at Rs 91.4 crore versus Rs 70.1 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 10.5 percent at Rs 1,241.3 crore versus Rs 1,123.1 crore.

10:10 am Market Check: Equity benchmark indices traded steady after opening 100 points higher, while the Nifty was seen nearing 9450. Midcaps and banks continued to trade half a percent higher.

The Sensex was up 99.37 points at 30287.52, while the Nifty was up 32.25 points at 9433.15. The market breadth was marginally narrow as 1,293 shares advanced against a decline of 692 shares, while 97 shares were unchanged.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Grasim were the top gainers on both the indices, while Infosys, Reliance and Aurobindo Pharma lost the most.

9:46 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of GMR Infrastructure rose 1.5 percent in early trade as it has entered into agreements for stakes divestment in its Indonesian coal mining entities.

The company’s subsidiaries GMR Energy Netherlands BV and GMR Infrastructure Overseas have entered into conditional share purchase agreement with PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk, Indonesia for sell of 100 percent equity shareholding.

The company will also sell mandatorily convertible bonds in PT Dwikarya Sejati Utama, PT Duta Surana Internusa, PT Unsoco and PT Barasentosa Lestari.

9:40 am Macro data: Sonal Verma of Nomura says India's macro data released on Friday paint a picture of low inflation and slightly better growth.

CPI inflation moderated to 3 percent YoY in April from 3.9 percent YoY in March, driven by lower food price inflation, favourable base effect and a cut in transport fuel prices.

She feels CPI inflation is set to moderate further in Q2 of 2017 and undershoot our forecast of 3.5 percent, but the likelihood of this decline being sustained remains in doubt, as most of these disinflationary forces are transitory rather than structural, cyclical factors have started to rise and there are one-off risks to inflation.

She expects the RBI to look through the current low inflation prints and stay on hold in 2017. However, as growth and inflation accelerate towards end-2017, she expects a move towards a tightening policy bias with a cumulative 50 bps in repo rate hikes in 2018, starting next April.

9:30 am FII View: Laurence Balanco of CLSA says from a global equity standpoint it's worth noting that 91 percent of the country constituents of the MSCI World are trading above their respective 200-DMAs.

Unlike the run-up in the MSCI World in 2014-2015, the current advance off the early 2016 low has broader global participation, he feels.

Again he would expect breadth to deteriorate as it did at the 2007, 2010 and 2015 highs before a more important global equity market peak is registered.

Despite expecting an extension of the S&P 500 uptrend in absolute terms relative to the World, he would be taking some profits and would favour overweight positions in Europe ex-UK and emerging markets.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks stated off the week on a positive note, with the Sensex rising over 100 pts despite mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.51 points at 30,298.66 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 28.70 points to 9,429.60. About 670 shares advanced against 222 declining shares on the BSE.

ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel, HDFC, Axis Bank, Hindalco and Dr Reddy's Labs were early gainers while Cipla, Infosys, Hero Motocorp, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and Bharti Infratel were losers.

The Indian rupee has opened higher by 18 paise at 64.12 per dollar against Friday's closing of 64.30.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity feels weak economic data released on last Friday as well as positive cues from domestic equity market may trigger a fall in the dollar.

According to him, the rupee may breach 64.20/dollar levels and the spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar.

The dollar index is slightly lower against a basket of major currencies after US economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.

Asian markets were mixed despite concerns over trade protectionism during the G7 meeting in Italy and North Korea's latest missile launch at the weekend.