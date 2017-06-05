Market Live: Sensex at all-time high, Nifty eyes 9700; Hero, Adani Ports at new high

Moneycontrol News

12:00 pm Market Check: Benchmark indices extended gains amid consolidation, with the Sensex hitting fresh record high of 31,355.42, backed by index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 71.88 points at 31,345.17 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 29.55 points to 9,683.05.

Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank hit fresh record highs while Indiabulls Housing, L&T, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were near its record highs.

11:36 am NDTV hits 1-year low: New Delhi Television (NDTV) share price hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 58.10, down nearly 7 percent intraday after the CBI conducted raids at co-founder Pranay Roy's residence in Delhi.

Central Bureau of Investigation has confirmed raids going on at NDTV's co-founder Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi, reports CNBC-TV18.

The CBI has registered a case against Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and others for alleged loss to bank.

Searches are being conducted today at 4 places including Delhi & Dehradun.

11.15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks gained some momentum amid consolidation in morning trade, with the Nifty hitting fresh record high of 9,675.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 46.86 points at 31,320.15 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 20.60 points to 9,674.10.

The BSE Midcap index was up 0.4 percent and Smallcap gained 0.7 percent as about 1411 shares advanced against 853 declining shares on the BSE.

Coal India fell a percent as CLSA slashed target price to Rs 240 from Rs 245 following cut in EPS estimates by 14-15 percent for FY18-19 while maintaining sell call on the stock.

Lupin was also under pressure as USFDA in its observations said company's Indore facility failed to review discrepancies in products and operations did not have written norms for manufacturing process. US FDA inspected Lupin's Indore unit on May 8-19.

11:05 am Buzzing: Britannia Industries shares gained nearly 4 percent intraday after GST rates on biscuits are fixed by the GST Council.

After detailed discussions on taxation of biscuits, the GST Council finally decided on a GST rate of 18 percent on all categories of biscuits on June 3.

"GST rate is tax neutral if you look at the current rate. So it is not going to impact us either way, positively or negatively. It is a very fair move from the government," Varun Berry, MD of Britannia Industries said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, Harpreet Singh, Partner, Indirect Tax at KPMG India said this was little surprising, as like footwear and textiles, this industry was also expecting two rates i.e. a lower rate for cheaper biscuits used by the 'aam aadmi' and a residual higher rate for costly cookies meant for the elite class.

He feels this GST rate definitely appears to be on the higher side.

10:51 am Services PMI: The Indian service sector recovered some recent lost ground, with a quicker rise in new business inflows boosting growth of both activity and employment during May, Nikkei IHS Markit said.

Rising from 50.2 in April to 52.2 in May, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index pointed to the fastest increase in output in the current four-month sequence of expansion, it said.

10:30 am Bond Outlook: Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said the bond markets have seen some position building ahead of the policy on expectations of a relatively dovish tone at this week's monetary policy review.

This can drive further buying today, however the momentum might be limited as participants might prefer to adopt a cautious stance, according to him.

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.59-6.64 percent today, Manglunia said.

10:16 am Gold Update: Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier today, buoyed by disappointing US jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States.

US job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

10:06 am Buzzing: Jewellery stocks witnessed a surge following the government's announcements of GST rates on gold.

Titan Company, PC Jeweller, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Gitanjali Gems rallied 5-8 percent.

The GST Council on Saturday announced that the rate on gold and gold jewellery would be at 3 percent. Having said that, the import duty of 10 percent stays, which will be over and above the 3 percent.

"The government's decision to apply 3 percent GST on gold is an encouraging step in the current context to stabilise the industry and address the concerns of the millions employed in the industry," Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, World Gold Council India told news agency PTI.

10:00 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks continued to consolidate in morning trade as investors awaited RBI monetary policy due on Tuesday.

Experts largely expect the central bank to maintain status quo in tomorrow's policy meeting despite subdued inflation. The RBI will watch out for more economic data and progress of monsoon before deciding further rate cut.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 23.98 points at 31,249.31 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 6.05 points to 9,659.55 while the broader markets outperformed.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained half a percent each on positive market breadth. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

9:53 am FM interview: Even as the government scurries to tackle the problem of bad loans, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stressed that reviving banking sector and investment in private sector top his priority list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks are working on a list of defaulters and will put out the list soon, he said.

“My next big target is banks and private sector investment… that is the bull’s eye,” Jaitley told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview. The list of companies to be selected in the first instance for invoking insolvency code is almost ready, he added. “RBI should put out the details soon.”

9:38 am Rupee update: The Indian rupee was trading at 64.33 against the US dollar on Monday, up 10 paise or 0.16 percent from Friday's closing level.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity says weak US economic data will be the reason for rupee to strengthen.

The rupee will breach 64.20 a dollar and will head towards 64, he feels. Trading range for the day will be 64-64.50, he said.

The dollar nursed losses, coming close to a seven-month low against a currency basket plumbed after disappointing US employment data prompted investors to pare back their expectations of future US Federal Reserve rate hikes.

9:30 am FII view: Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the GST council has finalised rates for several previously undecided categories.

More critically, the government has reiterated its intention to stick to the July 1 deadline. A deferral now seems likely only if technology at the government's end were to be delayed, he feels.

According to him, the GST transition is likely to create cash flow/margin volatility for many companies over the next few quarters. As much of the equity rally seems driven by falling cost of equity, this uncertainty could hurt, he feels.

He stays cautious near term. December-end Sensex target of 30,000 implies little upside, he said, adding he prefers financials.

Also read - Nifty gave positive returns in 6 out of last 10 years in June; on track to hit Mount 10000

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks started off the week on flat note after the GST Council meet, with the Nifty holding 9650 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 17.08 points at 31,256.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 3.50 points to 9,657. About 576 shares advanced against 222 declining shares on the BSE.

Sun Pharma, Cipla, BHEL, Adani Ports, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Infratel, IOC, Indiabulls Housing and Aurobindo Pharma were early gainers while ITC, Lupin, Coal India, Wipro, HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs were under pressure.