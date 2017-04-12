Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open cautious ahead of Infosys earnings; Reliance up

Moneycontrol News

9:33 am Solar power tariff: The levelised solar power tariff has dropped to all time low of Rs 3.15 per unit in an auction of a 250 MW project at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in February, the lower capital expenditure and cheaper credit had pulled down solar tariff to a new low of Rs 2.97 per unit for the first year in an auction conducted for 750 MW capacity in Rewa Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the levelised tariff for Rewa project worked out to be Rs 3.30 per unit.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks opened flat on Wednesday after a rally in previous session, as investors turned cautious ahead of Infosys earnings due tomorrow.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 0.38 points at 29,788.73 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 1.90 points to 9,235.10. About 420 shares advanced against 181 declining shares on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer among Sensex stocks after the company unveiled new plan for subscribers.

Axis Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, IOC, Ambuja Cements and Yes Bank were other early gainers while Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Cipla, M&M, HDFC and Tata Motors were losers.

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade today. The rupee has opened lower by 13 paise at 64.62 per dollar versus 64.49 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity expects the rupee to trade with a negative bias on the back of negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets.

He expects the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.70/dollar.

The dollar languished at a five-month low versus the yen as simmering geopolitical tensions checked risk appetite and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favor.

Asian markets were mostly lower today, as tensions continue to ratchet up on the Korean Peninsula following a warning from North Korea of a nuclear attack on the US.