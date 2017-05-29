Market Live: Sensex recovers from opening low, Nifty at record high; HDFC, Reliance lead

Moneycontrol News

9:59 am ITC at new high: Nomura maintained its buy rating on ITC but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 356 from Rs 299 earlier which translates into an upside of 15 percent from current levels.

The stock surged more than 3 percent to touch a new high of Rs 319.90.

ITC reported a decent set of numbers for the quarter ended March. The revenue growth of 14 percent was led by cigarette revenue growth of 4.8 percent on flattish volumes (estimated) as the company recovers post demonetization.

Diversified firm ITC reported 12.13 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,669.47 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 last week. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,380.68 crore for the January-March quarter of last fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing.

The cigarettes business registered strong EBIT growth of 8 percent, indicating the effects of the recent price hikes taken along with changed mix. “Cigarettes will continue to drive profits for the company in the medium term,” said the report.

9:57 am PSP pre-opening: PSP Projects settled at Rs 190 in pre-opening trade on the National Stock Exchange, down 9.5 percent compared with issue price of Rs 210.

9:45 am Oil price declines: Oil prices fell as a relentless rise in US drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.

Trading activity will be subdued today due to public holidays in China, United States and Britain.

Brent crude futures were trading down 0.23 percent, at USD 52.03 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.32 percent, at USD 49.64 per barrel.

9:31 am Market Update: Equity benchmarks recouped opening losses, with the Sensex reclaiming 31,000 level and Nifty 9,600.

Index heavyweights HDFC (up 2.3 percent), Reliance Industries (up 1.6 percent), HDFC Bank (up 1.06 percent) and ITC (up 0.3 percent) were top contributors to index gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 80.70 points at 31,108.91 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 22.55 points to 9,617.65.

About two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

9:25 am Buzzing: Tech Mahindra lost over 12 percent intraday as investors reacted negatively to the company’s results.

The IT services major posted a consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 589.7 crore, a fall of 30.2 percent against Rs 845 crore quarter on quarter.

A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the net profit at Rs 788 crore.

The company’s consolidated rupee revenue came in around a percent lower at Rs 7,495 crore against Rs 7,557.5 crore QoQ.

Meanwhile, its dollar revenue came in higher by over a percent at USD 1,131.2 million against USD 1,116.1 million posted during the previous quarter.

Brokerages too had a negative outlook on the stock.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks have seen correction in early trade Monday due to profit booking after hitting record highs in previous week. Weak earnings from Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra also hit market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 154.11 points at 30,874.10 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 43 points to 9,552.10.

Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra crashed around 8 percent post disappointing earnings. ITC, ONGC, M&M, ICICI Bank and Infosys were other early losers while BHEL, Cipla, Tata Motors, Wipro, Lupin, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Labs, BPCL and Aurobindo Pharma were gainers.

The Indian rupee has opened at 64.48 against the US dollar.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity feels positive cues from the equity market will help rupee gain further and test 64.20 level.

He expects the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80 against the US dollar.