Market Live: Nifty opens below 9650, Sensex lower; RIL up 1%, Infosys loses 3%

Moneycontrol News

9:45 am Citi on Godrej Consumer: Citi raised target price of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) to Rs 1,955 (from Rs 1,640) following increase in target multiple and 2 percent increase in EPS estimates.

"Our implied target multiple works out to 37x FY19 (34x September 18 earlier) – brought closer to peers reflecting Godrej Consumer's improving outlook and possibly return profile," the brokerage house said.

Like peers, FY18 could be a better year for GCPL despite GST transition in India, it feels. It estimated double-digit constant currency growth for the company.

9:29 am FII View: Goldman Sachs retained its overweight rating on Indian markets on increased confidence in corporate earnings recovery. The global investment bank expects earnings to grow 14 percent this year and 18 percent next year.

Tracking earnings trajectory, Goldman Sachs raised its Nifty’s 12-month target to 10,400 from 10,000 earlier. “We expect banks to recover from a downgrade cycle with upgrades to next year earnings driven by better NIMs/operating efficiency,” said the report.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs recent earnings revision Lead Indicator suggests EPS revisions in India may turn positive in coming months.

Also read - Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks being tracked by analysts today

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks extended losses in early trade, with the Nifty opening below 9650 level amid consolidation.

Volatility continued in global markets as exit poll in UK showed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party may not get majority, which means there could be a possibility of hung parliament in the UK after Thursday's election.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 82.97 points at 31,130.39 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 22.75 points to 9,624.50.

Infosys was the leading loser among Sensex stocks, down 3 percent followed by GAIL, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

Reliance Industries was biggest gainer, up 1.5 percent followed by HUL, Coal India, M&M, L&T, Yes Bank, IOC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The Indian rupee has seen some correction in early trade. It has opened at 64.27 against the US dollar, down 6 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.21 a dollar.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR currency pair has been consolidating in a range of 64.20-64.50 against the US dollar.

The rupee should continue to trade in this range with support expected at lower levels, he feels.