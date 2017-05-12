Market Live: Sensex off the day’s high; Nifty around 9400, Infosys gains

Moneycontrol News

11:10 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were off the day’s high points as investors could have looked to book profits after the bumper rally seen on Wednesday.

The Sensex was down 48.66 points at 30202.32, while the Nifty was down 21.60 points at 9400.80. The market breadth was in favour of declines as 772 shares advanced against a fall of 1,516 shares, while 125 shares were unchanged.

Asian Paints, GAIL and Zee Entertainment lost the most, while Infosys and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers.

10:35 am Interview: Glenn Saldanha, CMD, Glenmark Pharma said FY18 looks to be a strong year despite price erosions in the US on the back of new launches. He said FY18 US sales would be better than FY17.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said India business should continue to grow around 15 percent first quarter onwards.

Although the price erosion in the US market would continue, it would be at a lesser rate than seen in FY17. It would continue to be in the range of 10-15 percent, said Saldanha.

The company has completed 3 and half months of the total 6 months of exclusivity period for Zetia. They expect to clock revenue of USD 180-200 million for Zetia.

10:15 am SBI Life IPO: SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.

The life insurance arm of top Indian lender State Bank of India will hire five local banks - Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital Markets -IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

SBI Life now plans to offer a 12 percent stake in the IPO, up from the 10 percent earlier planned, IFR said.

9:50 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks turned lower amid consolidation in morning, with the Nifty breaking 9400 on profit booking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 85.19 points at 30,165.79 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 34.85 points to 9,387.55. The broader markets were also under pressure on weak market breadth.

About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

Asian Paints topped the selling list among Sensex stocks, down nearly 3 percent post earnings.

9:41 am Buzzing: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 760, down 16 percent intraday after its quarterly earnings missed analysts' estimates and sequential profit was sharply lower.

Profit during January-March quarter increased 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore, largely aided by the exclusivity of generic cholesterol lowering drug Zetia, but overall earnings were much below Street estimates. Revenue rose 6 percent to Rs 2,457.2 crore YoY.

The bottomline growth was impacted by Rs 81 crore exceptional item, high expenses and decline in sales across Europe, Latin America, and other markets. The expenses shot up 13.6 percent to Rs 2,152 crore on sequential basis.

Profit on sequential basis declined 61 percent and revenues by 4 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts estimated the net profit to be in the range of Rs 511 crore to Rs 689 crore and revenues at Rs 2,982 crore for the quarter.

9:30 am FII View: Christopher Wood of CLSA says if Asia and emerging markets remain an overweight for Greed & Fear, India also remains the most preferred equity story in the emerging market universe on a 10-year view.

He further says the new approach (NPA ordinance) requires the RBI to execute proactively on its new powers. The good news is that the RBI's technocratic approach means that its management of the non-performing asset problem will be less politicised than if handled by other government agencies, he adds.

Wood says Greed & Fear remains constructive even if the Indian stock market is certainly expensive on a forward earnings basis.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks started off last day of the week on flat note with a positive bias as investors awaited more corporate earnings after digesting good monsoon forecast.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 45.86 points at 30,296.84 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 14.30 points to 9,436.70.

Infosys, SBI, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank were early gainers while TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and Indiabulls Housing were losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 64.33 per dollar versus previous close of 64.38.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to continue trading in 64.20-64.70/dollar range, with a weakening bias.

The dollar fell while treasury yields reversed earlier declines, as political uncertainty in the United States sent investors in search of safer investments like gold and the Japanese yen. The dollar fell half a percent versus the yen.

Markets in Asia were mostly weaker, with the Japan's down 0.7 percent, following weak earnings from US retailer Macy's and ahead of the G7 finance meeting in Italy.