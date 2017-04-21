Market Live: Nifty opens above 9150, Sensex gains 100 pts on global cues; RIL leads

Moneycontrol News

9:30 am FII View: Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse says historically, the percentage of negative returns in May over the last ten years varies from 62 percent for Japan to 77 percent for ASEAN.

Over the past six years in particular, the average fall in MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan was 4.5 percent in May, she adds.

While calling tactical corrections are extremely difficult and key risks remain, Credit Suisse continues to suggest buying the dips, Siva says.

9:15 am Market Check: The market extended its previous day's gains, with the Nifty reclaiming 9150 level on positive Asian cues, backed by banking & financials, FMCG and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.76 points at 29,533.15 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 43.25 points at 9,179.65. About 754 shares advanced against 132 declining shares on the BSE.

The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 64.64 per dollar versus previous close of 64.56.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The markets are keenly watching the upcoming French elections, which should decide the future risk tone."

He expects the USD-INR currency pair to trade in the 64.50-64.80/dollar range for today.

The dollar remained weak against a basket of major currencies as the latest data on domestic jobless claims.

Asia markets were mostly higher today after a strong session in the US amid caution following a suspected terrorist shooting in Paris ahead of the first round of the presidential election at the weekend.