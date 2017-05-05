App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 05, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market likely to trade sideways next week; banking ordinance positive: Experts

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Markets decline on global cues and profit taking, Nifty gives up 9,300 and the Sensex slides 260 points. PSU banks contribute most to the fall after the government announces its bad loan ordinance.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, S P Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Prakash Diwan Altamount of Capital Management and Dipan Mehta, Member of BSE and NSE in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about the outlook for the market next week, stock specific views and the impact of the banking ordinance on bank stocks and market overall.

Gurjal said for the next week to the market is likely to trade sideways because the market closed at the lower end of the band but as long as 9250 holds on there is hope.

The hope is also based on the reaction to the news (banking ordinance), PSU banks and banks haven’t sold off but the Bank Nifty is down only 135 points, which tells you that the banking rally may not be done. Moreover, if Reliance too starts coming back from its 50-day moving average then Nifty could again go to 9350.

For the entire discussion, watch video

tags #Ashwnai Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #MARKET OUTLOOK

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.