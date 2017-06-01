Market likely to give 15% return in one year; top 9 money making strategies for up to 6 months

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market which rose to a fresh record high of 31,255.28 on the S&P BSE Sensex and 9,649.50 on the Nifty50 earlier this week are witnessing some bit of profit booking.

But, long term investors should not get swayed away by the short-term volatility in the market as the bull market scenario remains intact. Yes, valuation might be looking stretched at current levels, but as earnings catch up, things will become a lot more reasonable.

“From a fundamental standpoint, things are looking stretched at this point of time,” Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. He said that the Street was growing based on several assumptions such as earnings growth, among others.

Quantum Securities believes that from a long-term perspective, prospects of the market look better and will rise higher. The research firm sees around 15 percent upside from the current levels for both Sensex and the Nifty.

A strong rally in global markets is another big factor which is fuelling optimism back home. Foreign investors (FPIs) have pumped in nearly $4 billion in the country's capital market last month due to finalisation of GST rates and stable outlook for the rupee.

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 9,007 crore in equities during May 2-26, while they poured Rs15,769 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs24,776 crore ($3.85 billion).

But, if somebody is planning to invest at current levels, they should atleast have an investment horizon of 3-5 years.

“The global market is doing well and there is a lot of liquidity which continues to chase markets all across the globe driven by low yields in the fixed income market and that is driving the markets all across the globe, including India,” Prashasta Seth, CEO at IIFL Asset Management Ltd told Moneycontrol.

Seth further added that liquidity that is driving the market, and in the longer run it is the hope of an earnings turnaround which is getting investors to invest with a 3-5 years view.

We have collated a list of top 9 stocks which investors can look at buying for short term of up to 6 months:

Analyst: Dharmesh Shah, ICICI Direct.com Research

Mahindra CIE: BUY| Target Rs290| Stop Loss Rs212| Upside 20 percent| Time Frame 6 months

The stock had registered a strong volume-led a breakout from 12-month consolidation above Rs222 in April 2017. After the strong breakout rally from Rs180 to Rs257 in just four months, the stock entered a sideways consolidation mode and oscillated between the broad range of Rs257 and Rs225 in the last six weeks.

The entire consolidation over the last six weeks occurred above the breakout level of Rs222 highlighting the change of polarity principle as per which a significant resistance once taken out reverses its role and acts as a support for future price movement.

We believe the six weeks consolidation above the previous breakout area has laid the platform for the next up move. The volume behaviour also supports the positive bias in the stock as the breakout from the major consolidation range was accompanied by a strong volume of more than double of the 50 weeks average volume highlighting larger participation.

Dabur India: BUY| Target Rs320| Stop Loss Rs265| Upside 14 percent| Time Frame 3 months

The NSE FMCG index has recently registered a resolute breakout above the long-term bullish Cup & Handle pattern. It is a sign that the FMCG space is likely to outperform the benchmark indices going forward.

The share price of Dabur India is attractively poised at its key value area and presents a good buying opportunity with a favourable risk/reward for medium term perspective.

The price wise correction from June 2016 all-time high of Rs320 got arrested precisely near the major value area for the stock placed around Rs260 region, as it is the confluence of a long term rising trend line drawn off October 2014 bottom and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2016 up move placed around Rs265 region.

We believe the corrective phase in the stock has approached maturity and it is attractively poised above its major value area. We expect the stock to challenge its key overhead trendline joining the highs of August 2015 and July 2016 placed around Rs320 over the coming months.

Bata India: BUY| Target Rs635| Stop Loss Rs510| Upside 17 percent| Time Frame 3 months

The sharp up move from the December 2016 low of Rs400 saw the stock register a resolute breakout above the long-term trendline resistance joining the major highs since January 2015.

After the major breakout rally, the share price moved into a sideways consolidation phase and marked time between the broad range of Rs590 to Rs520 levels over the last two months.

We believe the two months consolidation above the major trendline breakout area has laid the foundation for the next major up move going forward and the stock provides a good investment opportunity.

The stock has displayed classic attributes of change of polarity as the previous trendline resistance has reversed its role and acted as the base for the last two months consolidation.

The sideways consolidation over the last two months highlights accumulation by stronger hands above the major breakout area ahead of the next leg of up move going forward.

Rallis India: BUY| Target Rs295| Stop Loss Rs214| Upside 21 percent| Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Rallis India remains in a strong uptrend forming rising peaks and troughs on the long term charts. Within the structural uptrend, the stock has witnessed periodic secondary corrections that have provided fresh entry opportunities.

Recent developments on the price front suggest that the stock has concluded an elongated corrective phase and is poised to embark upon its next major up move thereby providing a fresh entry opportunity to medium term investors.

The entire corrective price action over the past two years took the pictorial form of a well defined ‘Cup & Handle’ pattern which is a bullish continuation price pattern having a positive implication on the price front upon resolution above the neckline of the pattern.

The stock registered a strong volume-led a breakout from bullish price pattern above Rs230 in early February 2017. After the strong breakout rally from Rs188 to Rs254 in just two months, the stock entered a sideways consolidation mode and oscillated between the broad range of Rs265 and Rs235.

The entire consolidation has occurred above the breakout level of | 230 highlighting the change of polarity principle as per which a significant resistance once taken out reverses its role and acts as a support for future price movement. We believe the current consolidation above the previous breakout area has laid the platform for the next up move.

We expect the share price to head towards Rs295 over the medium term being the price parity with the previous up move from Rs206 to Rs266 (266-206=60 points) added to the recent trough of Rs235 (235+ 60=295) project upside towards Rs295 levels in the medium term.

Analyst: Rohit Singre of Bonanza Portfolio (Time 1 months)

Britannia Industries: BUY | Target Rs3800 | Stop Loss Rs3360 | Upside 8 percent

The stock was on the radar on traders since the stock has broken its 52-week high in April and currently it is trading near demand zone of Rs3,500.

If we look at the daily chart, the stock is trading in a rising channel pattern by forming higher high and higher low. On Wednesday, the stock has bounced from its lower band of the channel with the rise in volume hinting a move towards upper band of the channel which is at Rs3,800.

On the weekly charts, the stock has taken support from its previous breakout level and rose with sufficient volume. The momentum indicator, relative strength index (RSI) is trading near 58 which is considered as a bullish zone.

We expect prices to bounce from the current levels and one can look to buy the stock for the targets of Rs3,800 and keeping a stop loss below Rs3370 on a closing basis.

Muthoot Finance: BUY| Target Rs 450| Stop Loss Rs 380 | Upside 9 percent

The stock is in full up the mood and in Wednesday’s session, the stock again has given a range breakout with decent volume hinting that it is ready to touch fresh levels in the coming sessions.

If we study weekly charts, the stock has already given a cup and handle pattern formation in March and showed fresh up move. Now, the stock is forming a bullish flag formation on the weekly chart which already broke on Wednesday session.

Any closing above Rs410 levels will activate pattern. However, on the flipside, the stock has a strong resistance near Rs420 levels, and any closing above Rs420 will unfolds Rs450 targets in the near-term.

Considering, technical setup, traders can go long on stock at current levels to any dip up to Rs400 for a target of Rs450 and maintain a stop loss below Rs380 closing basis.

Jindal Steel & Power: BUY | Target Rs 142 | Stop Loss Rs 107 | Upside 16 percent

The stock consolidated for more than two years and has given a breakout in February with huge volume suggesting bottom has formed.

In the recent correction, the stock has taken support from the same breakout level and rose quickly which means participants are trying to accumulate the stock at lower levels. We have noticed a rise in volume along with prices.

Considering above evidence, Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock at a current price to any decline up to Rs116 levels for the targets of Rs142 and maintain a stop loss below Rs107 on a closing basis.

TATA Communication: BUY| Target Rs 800 | Stop Loss Rs 690 | Upside 10 percent

In a recent correction, the stock has corrected from 770 to 650 and took a pause on its 200-DMA. We have witnessed a quick pull back rally from its 200-DMA with a decent rise in volume.

In the last three trading sessions, stock almost rose 12 percent and we expect momentum to continue. On the daily chart, the stock has given “W” pattern breakout which is a bullish sign for stock and RSI also given a breakout above 52 and currently reading near 65.

For trading perspective, one can initiate a buy on the counter at current levels to any dip near 710 targets of 800 by keeping stop out below 690 levels.

Jamna Auto: BUY| Target Rs 295| Stop Loss Rs 234 | Upside 15 percent

The stock is in a strong uptrend and in Wednesday’s session, it gave strong breakout and closed near its 52 week high.

On the weekly charts, the stock has formed a Cup and handle pattern which broke on Wednesday session along with good volume and we can see bullish flag formation. On the weekly chart, the stock is all set to unfold its fresh levels.

On the daily chart, we can see the stock has given a quick pull back rally hinting strength will continue. Momentum indicator such as RSI reading near 64 which is again bullish zone.

Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock at the current level or on any correction for the targets of 295 in near term by keeping stop out level at 234 on a closing basis.

