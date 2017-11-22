Market is factoring reappointment of BJP government in state elections: Aneesh Srivastava

It is difficult to predict the outcome of elections, however, the performance of BJP government has been satisfactory and markets are building in the reappointment of BJP government in state elections, Aneesh Srivastava, CIO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) We have seen a good run in Indian equities so far in the year 2017. The index rallied nearly 26 percent in the calendar year. Do you see the rally taking a halt in November-December as we approach key events such as US Fed policy review, the outcome of state election results, as well as upcoming holiday season?

It is difficult to predict market behaviour in the near term. Global market is expecting the US Federal Reserve to again hike Fed Fund rates by 25 bps. Slowly, best of global liquidity and rate conditions are reversing across economies.

If this reversal continues along with a bounce back in the economic growth, it may not be all that bad for stock markets. However, if the reversal happens and the growth disappoints, it would be bad for markets.

The year 2016 has seen global growth of 3.2 percent. We do not expect sharp improvements in growth rates from here and IMF has indicated 3.6 percent growth in 2017 and 3.7 percent in 2018.

Global and domestic liquidity has driven a rally in Indian stock markets without much improvement in corporate earnings.

Q) What is your view on the recent tax rate cut by GST Council? Do you think it will help take some pressure off from the trading community and boost demand especially on those goods which now attract less tax?

A pass through of reduced taxes may not meaningfully improve the demand. However, these cuts would help us to bring inflation down by 20 bps once tax cuts are passed on to end customers.

Q) Do you think Nifty could make an attempt to scale Mount 11K before the close out of this year?

As I mentioned, it is difficult to predict market movements in the near-term; however, given the current high valuations of markets, one can assume that investors may not get the desired risk-adjusted returns in the stock markets.

Q) What should be the ideal portfolio strategy for investors considering the fact we are trading at record highs and the average age of the investor is 30-40 years? How much can one park directly in equities, mutual funds, debt instruments, or precious metals?

It is advisable for investors to allocate their investments based on their risk appetite. Investors with the given age bracket should invest 60 to 70 percent of their long-term savings in equity assets.

Active re-balancing of portfolios based on market valuation would help investors to improve returns and with reduced risk. At current levels, a bias towards fixed income would be a good idea.

Q) Where do you see crude oil heading? And will prices above USD 65-70/bbl be a problem for Indian economy and markets?

We do not expect any runaway rally in crude prices. We have seen a continuous increase in US crude oil production. Of late, there is an increase in production by OPEC members as well which had so far been cutting down output.

Shale gas, a substitute for crude also becomes profitable above USD 60 of crude and we have also seen improvement in rigs deployment in last 2 month. Hence, fundamentally it is difficult to believe that crude prices would sustain at higher levels.

We continue to expect USD 55 to USD 60 as a fair range for crude. Crude prices are also impacted by geopolitical factors. Recent political unrest in Saudi Arabia and escalation of Iran conflict may lead crude prices higher, albeit temporarily.

Crude is one commodity which has wide implications for India's macroeconomic stability. Every USD 10 increase in crude prices impacts India's GDP by 0.15 bps, CAD by 0.40 bps, Fiscal Deficit by 0.10 bps and CPI by 0.35 bps.

The temporary surge in crude prices can be managed by the government of India by reducing excise duties or even some part may be absorbed by Oil & Marketing companies. However, if it sustains for some reason or other, then it would have negative implications for India.

World's largest oil company, Saudi ARAMCO is expected to come up with its IPO/share placements at a record market cap of USD 1 to USD 2 trillion, higher than world's largest market cap company Apple Inc with USD 0.87 trillion market cap. Crude prices can be artificially managed at a higher level ahead of upcoming share placement.

Q) What is your call on sectors that have done extremely well in 2017 such as realty, metals, etc?

Real estate is an industry which has long cyclicality, lasting for 8-10 years. We have seen this cycle peaking out around 2014/2015. High inventory levels may keep market depressed.

However, there would be some consolidation in the industry post implementation of RERA, demonetisation and the GST.

We expect inflation in India to remain between 4 to 5 percent range and this would further boost financial savings and hence physical assets like real estate and gold may take time to revive.

With improving global growth, although, with a slow pace, the metal sector may do well for some more time.

Q) Markets are trading near record highs. What would be your advice to investors – direct equities or invest in markets via mutual funds?

One should directly invest in only those assets classes which one understands. Hence, irrespective of market levels, if retail investors do not understand companies and their business models they should avoid buying stocks directly and should use diversified baskets of unit-linked investment plans (ULIPs) offered by insurance companies or with MFs.