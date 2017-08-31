App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 31, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market in consolidation mode, but over 85 stocks hit 52-week highs

Meanwhile, 25 stocks hit an all-time high figure.

Moneycontrol News

Profit booking pushed the Indian market lower on Thursday, with the Sensex losing around quarter of a percent, while the Nifty traded above 9850-mark.

Banks, FMCG, infrastructure, IT, metals and auto stocks were trading in the red, while in the broader markets, midcaps saw a brush of green.

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch and Bharti Infratel were the top losers, while RIL, Wipro and IOC gained.

Going forward, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies expects the volatility in the market to continue as well. “There could be more volatility in the next few weeks,” Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

But, is this the big catalyst for a big correction in the market? He thinks otherwise. Having said that, valuations are still high on the back of strong liquidity and there is no fear in the market, he added.

Having said that, over 85 stocks brought cheer to investors as they clocked fresh 52-week highs.

Container Corporation, Future Retail, Grasim, Heritage Foods, HPCL, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Kansai Nerolac, IOC, Infibeam, L&T Finance, Shipping Corporation, and Welspun were among the ones who clocked this mark.

Additionally, over 25 stocks hit fresh all-time high mark as well. Future Retail, Heritage Foods, Meghmani Organics, and Visaka Holdings were included in this list.

