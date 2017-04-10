Market ends almost flat post RBI meet, Nifty closes above 9250; banks fall, realty up

Moneycontrol News

After witnessing volatile movements throughout the day, equity benchmarks ended the day on an almost flat note. The Sensex and the Nifty staged a recovery from the day?s low points after the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rates unchanged, but increased the reverse repo to 6 percent. The National Stock Exchange?s index closed above 9250-mark.

The Street had factored in the unchanged rate stance. A rally in real estate stocks in the last hour of trading also helped the market trim its losses.

The Sensex was down 46.90 points or 0.16% at 29927.34, while the Nifty was down 3.20 points or 0.03% at 9261.95. The market breadth narrow, but in the positive territory as 1,460 shares advanced against a decline of 1,412 shares, while 136 shares were unchanged.

ITC, State Bank of India and Hindalco were among the top losers, while BHEL, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers on both indices.

The RBI, in its first policy meeting for this fiscal, decided to keep the repo rate?its key lending rate?unchanged at 6.25 percent on Thursday, and forecast robust a 7.4 growth in 2017-18 aided by waning effects of demonetisation, although inflation risks remain in the medium term.

"As the RBI is on hold for the moment, we expect short term bonds to outperform long bonds. Short bonds are less sensitive to the policy outlook as well as to global risks," R Sivakumar, Head-Fixed Income, Axis Mutual Fund told Reuters.

The status quo on rates, however, was accompanied by a string of regulatory changes including raising the reverse repo by 25 basis points to 6 percent, allowing banks to investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs), raising the minimum fund requirements of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), allowing collateral substitution under repo that will give banks more funds to lend, and proposing the introduction of standing deposit facility (SDF)?another window for banks to borrow.

Based on these announcements, rate-sensitive stocks reacted as well.

Shares of real estate companies witnessed a surge as investors cheered the central bank?s decision on REITs. The central bank allowed banks to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). DLF, Prestige Estates, Unitech, and Godrej Properties, among others surged between 1 and 6 percent intraday. A few of them even clocked their 52-week highs.

A REIT is a special form of corporation that invests primarily in real estate. REITs do not pay federal income taxes as long as they pay out 90% of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

"Allowing banks to invest in REITs is a big positive for realty stocks and we are already witnessing a bullish run up in them," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told moneycontrol.

"We also expect market to react maturely as it has survived and continued the bullish move in past and same is expected now with any correction being short-lived and overall momentum to continue," he said.

However, banks, capital goods and automobiles ended the session in the red zone.

Among stock-specific movements, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) added 5 percent intraday Thursday as the company recorded highest ever production and sales in FY17. The company's FY 2016-17 production and sales was over 4.8 million tonne.

Meanwhile, Bharat Forge share price touched fresh 52-week high on Thursday, up more than 3 percent intraday after sharp jump in North America truck orders during March. North American heavy truck (class 8) orders in March increased a whopping 41 percent to 22,800 units compared with same month last year, according to CNBC-TV18 reports quoting FTR.

Going forward, while the market may see a better performance, there are some factors one needs to be cautious say experts.

Religare Securities believes there is scope for the market to go up. "We feel Nifty may spend a session or two around current levels before further surge. Traders should maintain the bullish bias and use any dip as buying opportunity. After the recent consolidation, auto can positively surprise any time soon but caution is advisable in stock selection. Furthermore, banking tops our favourite list followed by NBFCs, capital goods and select FMCG counters for short term trades," said Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, in a statement.

Samir Arora, Fund Manager, Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 that the Indian equity market rallied quite a bit and needs to pause but the pause always comes with an excuse. According to him, liquidity flow could be impacted in the month of April because investors may not buy India on back of tax uncertainties.

The market has been witnessing a bull run, with the indices touching record highs, both intraday and closing, and is just a few points away from key milestones. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 9274 on Wednesday before ending above 9250, while the Sensex hit 30,000-mark intraday before closing below that mark.